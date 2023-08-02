Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: Gangster Sachin Bishnoi gets deported to India from Azerbaijan; Know details

Gangster Sachin Bishnoi, who asserted full responsibility for the murder of globally acclaimed Punjabi singer and rapper legend Sidhu Moosewala, has been deported to India from Azerbaijan by the Delhi Police Special Cell. The gangster fought a battle to avoid his extradition to India but failed miserably.

The tragic death of Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala shook the entire nation. More than a year after he was shot dead, the main conspirator behind his murder, Sachin Bishnoi aka Sachin Thappan, was deported to India from Azerbaijan by the Special Cell of Delhi Police. Hailing from Fazilka in Punjab, he is a relative of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. For the unversed, Sachin confessed to committing the crime and took responsibility for the death of the singer through a social media post two days after the murder. Yes, according to recent reports, Sachin Bishnoi has got deported to India from Azerbaijan in Baku.

According to the report by a leading portal, Sachin was extradited to India from Azerbaijan on Tuesday. The extradition got carried out after a team from the Delhi Police Special Cell had travelled to Azerbaijan and completed the necessary legal procedures. This development comes days after one of the gang members of Bishnoi, Vikramjeet Singh, aka Vikram Brar, got extradited from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As per the reports, he had fled to Dubai with a fake passport under the name Tilak Raj Tuteja, a resident of Sangam Vihar in southeast Delhi. He had taken a flight to the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku, in August 2022, where he got detained. Since then, he is fighting a legal battle there to avoid extradition to India.

According to an official, who spoke to the portal on the matter, his extradition request got rejected by the higher appellate body in Azerbaijan. He said, "When it was rejected there earlier this month [July], we apprised the development to the [Union] ministry of home affairs (MHA), which asked the Delhi Police to go ahead to bring the gangster back."

For the unversed, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab in May 2022. A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed that he was responsible for the murder of the late singer. The late singer was among the 424 people whose security got pruned by the Punjab Police temporarily.

