Has Kim Kardashian warned ex-husband Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West secretly met Kanye's new wife, Bianca Censori, while they were both spotted vacationing in Japan. Reports suggest that Kim Kardashian has given out a warning to Bianca Censori related to her and ex-husband Kanye's daughter North.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce was the talk of the town. However, since their divorce, the ex-couple have continued to co-parent their kids amicably. In the meantime, Kanye West made headlines for his rumoured wedding to Bianca Censori, the designer who is papped and spotted with the rapper. As per the latest reports, there was a secret meeting in Tokyo between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and his new wife, Bianca Censori. Reports do suggest that Kim Kardashian has had a secret type of meeting with Kanye West and his new wife Bianca and also gave out a subtle warning to Bianca related to trying to dress her daughter in inappropriate clothes.

There are rumours that Kim Kardashian met Kanye West and his newlywed spouse, Bianca Censori, in Tokyo in private after the rapper reportedly dressed their daughter inappropriately. Both West and Kardashian were in Japan at the exact same time. Fans believed the exes gathered there to discuss co-parenting.

North, the daughter of this ex-couple, is apparently spending time with the rapper and his new wife nowadays. Meanwhile, the 42-year-old reality star is said to be concerned. According to a source who revealed it to a media portal, West's ex-wife met separately with Bianca Censori because she is concerned about her daughter's future, who is frequently enjoying the company of her father's new companion.

According to the report, sources revealed that Kim Kardashian was inquisitive about how West's new wife handles her daughter. The same source suspected that she might have warned Censori about North's attire and other actions. The controversy surrounding North's Yeezy sweatshirt, which resembles KKK gear, has added to the rapper's previous racist behaviour.

Speaking of Kim Kardashian, the beauty mogul was on vacation in Tokyo, the bustling metropolis of Japan, with her son Saint West. She is travelling worldwide and attending numerous football events with her little one.

