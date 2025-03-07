Sidharth Malhotra seen taking care of Kiara Advani at airport ahead of pregnancy news [WATCH]

Read Full Article

Bollywood's much-loved couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, are all set to embark on a new chapter of their lives as they prepare to welcome their first child. The couple, who has been the talk of the town ever since they announced their pregnancy on February 28, has now shared a heartwarming moment that has captured the attention of their fans.

Recently, paparazzi captured a precious glimpse of the soon-to-be parents at the airport. The couple was seen walking hand in hand, with Sidharth ensuring that Kiara felt comfortable and safe throughout their journey. In the photos, Sidharth looked casual and stylish in a blue T-shirt, ivory trousers, and a light grey jacket, completing his look with a dark blue cap. Kiara, embracing a maternity-friendly style, wore a breezy white printed shirt paired with matching trousers. Both stars wore sunglasses and face masks, keeping their media interaction low-key.

The couple’s sweet moment of holding hands did not go unnoticed by fans, who showered them with love and admiration. Many took to the comments section to call them the "cutest couple," with others praising Sidharth for being a true gentleman in caring for his wife.

The couple shared a cute photo of two little white crocheted baby socks on social media to announce their pregnancy, writing, "The greatest gift of our lives."

Regarding her career, Kiara Advani was most recently spotted with Ram Charan in Game Changer. It has been stated that she has chosen to take a break from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 in order to concentrate on her personal life. She is preparing for War 2 as well. In the meantime, Sidharth is getting ready for his next film, Param Sundari, in which he will co-star with Janhvi Kapoor.

