Anupam Kher offers heartfelt prayers at Ganga Ghat with mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher [WATCH]

Anupam Kher offered prayers at Ganga Ghat with his family before his birthday. He also shared insights about his upcoming film Tumko Meri Kasam, releasing on March 21.

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 7, 2025, 8:45 AM IST

Veteran actor Anupam Kher offered prayers at Ganga Ghat with his mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher before his birthday and gave his fans a glimpse of it. He will celebrate his birthday on March 7.

On Thursday, Anupam shared a video on Instagram showing him offering prayers at Ganga Ghat with his mother and brother.

He wrote, "Janamdin se ek din pehle maa Ganga ke aanchal me."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Anupam will be seen in his upcoming film, 'Tumko Meri Kasam' which is loosely inspired by the life of Dr Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF, a nationwide chain of fertility clinics.

Recently, Anupam shared his working experience with director Vikram Bhatt in the film 'Tumko Meri Kasam'.

While talking to the media during the trailer launch event, he said, "I always wanted to work with Vikram (Bhatt), I think he was waiting for a great story to justify me being in his film, so Ajay Murdia ' se behtar story kya ho sakti hai'. His story is very inspiring not only for the families who he helped but also for anybody who helps in giving life...Vikram is one of the finest directors and human beings with whom I have worked. It is amazing to see how he creates a brilliance..hats off to him and now I found a friend while working with him.."

Filmmakers Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt and actors Esha Deol, Adah Sharma, Ishwak Singh, Meherzan Mazda were among those who attended the event.

Bhatt praised Kher for his acting talent. "He has reinvented himself with every film...working with Kher sahab is like driving an automatic car; you have to just feed in whatever is required and then it goes on its own, so that is a relief, and he gives good suggestions also. I had a great time working with him."

The makers of the film unveiled the trailer, which starts with Anupam Kher facing murder charges and trying to clear his name. It also shows how Adah supports her husband's dream of starting an IVF clinic while facing societal judgement and comment. The role is played by Ishwak. Esha also plays a prominent role in the movie.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah)

Interestingly, the movie also marks the debut of Vikram Bhatt as a lyricist.

Last year in August, Kher dropped a glimpse of the mahurat shot of the film Tumko Meri Kasam in which he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Mahesh Bhatt.

"I am fortunate that after almost 28 years, my great director of films like Saransh, Daddy, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Janam, and Chahat, #MaheshBhatt Saab, directed me once again for the masterpiece of my 543rd film, Tumko Meri Kasam! All hail! Honoured to be directed by one of the finest directors of Indian cinema for the symbolic Mahurat shot of my 543rd film #TumkoMeriKasam! The film will be directed by #VikramBhatt. Jai Ho! #MagicOfCinema," the post caption read.

'Tumko Meri Kasam' is presented by Mahesh Bhatt, Indira Entertainment, Produced by Indira Entertainment, Shwetambari Bhatt and Krishna Bhatt Sarda are the Project Directors.

It features actors Anupam Kher, Ishwak Singh, Adah Sharma and Esha Deol in key roles. Music is by Prateek Walia.

The lyrics are by Vikram Bhatt and Shweta Bothra. The music is with Zee. The film will be released on March 21. 

