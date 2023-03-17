Shweta Bachchan's 49th birthday party: Vicky-Katrina to Kiara-Sidharth and many more attend (Video)

Shweta Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, turns 49 today (March 17), and the columnist organised a birthday event in Juhu last night that was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and others were spotted coming in style. Shweta, the birthday girl, was also seen wearing a lovely black slit dress with spectacular jewellery.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at Shweta's residence on Thursday evening. She looked stunning in a flowery bodycon dress. She kept her hair open and wore minimal makeup for the evening. Sidharth dressed in a grey shirt and black pants. The couple looked gorgeous as they posed for the cameras.

Ranveer Singh, who has a close affinity with Bachchan parivaar, was also present at the exclusive gathering. He discarded his eccentric attire for the party in favour of a plain black t-shirt and blue denims.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were also there at Shweta's birthday event and looked stunning as ever! Katrina donned a stunning pink midi body fit dress to the occasion, while Sam Bahadur chose a black shirt with torn trousers.

When Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi arrived, they were beaming. Siddhant Chaturvedi, the rumoured lover of Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta's daughter, was also present. Sandeep Khosla, a fashion designer, was also present.

Returning to Shweta Bachchan, the 49-year-old has kept out of the spotlight on most occasions and has avoided from entering entertainment. However, she has strong relationships with celebrities such as Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, and others.