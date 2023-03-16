Ranbir Kapoor discloses about 'cheating' in one of his previous relationships, here's what he said

Ranbir Kapoor has had a controversial image in Bollywood related to his love life. He has allegedly dated and been in relationships with actresses Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, and Sonam Kapoor. But it is Alia Bhatt with whom he got settled down. The newly wedded couple recently became parents of their adorable daughter Raha Kapoor. In the past, he was called a ladies' man by many. In fact, even Alia's father and noted filmmaker, Mahesh Bhatt, also called him out on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan for his behavior. He even termed 'Barfi' being the most over-rated film of that time.

Ranbir was Kareena Kapoor Khan's first guest in What Women Want season 4. Ranbir got candid like never before in the new season of the iconic and loved celebrity chat show. In the first episode, Ranbir Kapoor was Bebo's guest and both Kapoor siblings had a gala time.

In a recent talk show with his sister and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor admitted that he cheated in a relationship. Ranbir Kapoor told Kareena Kapoor Khan at What Women Want, "Maine kiya hua hai ye, but as you get older, you realize the more honest and open you are with your partner, the relationship becomes deeper and more meaningful."

For those who all are unaware, in an old interview with a magazine back in 2010, Deepika Padukone spilled beans on her breakup with ex Ranbir Kapoor and declared that he was unfaithful. She said, "For me, sex is not just about physicality; there are emotions involved. I have never cheated or strayed when I am in a relationship. If I am going to be fooling around, why would I be in a relationship? It is just better to be single and have fun. But not everyone thinks like that. Maybe that is why I have gotten hurt in the past. The first time he cheated on me. I thought that there was something wrong with the relationship or me. But when someone makes a habit of it, you know the problem lies with him."

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna, helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

