Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranbir Kapoor discloses about 'cheating' in one of his previous relationships, here's what he said

    Ranbir Kapoor divulged to being a cheater in his past relationship. He confessed to Kareena Kapoor Khan in What Women Want Season 4.

    Ranbir Kapoor discloses about 'cheating' in one of his previous relationships, here's what he said vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 16, 2023, 4:17 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor has had a controversial image in Bollywood related to his love life. He has allegedly dated and been in relationships with actresses Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, and Sonam Kapoor. But it is Alia Bhatt with whom he got settled down. The newly wedded couple recently became parents of their adorable daughter Raha Kapoor. In the past, he was called a ladies' man by many. In fact, even Alia's father and noted filmmaker, Mahesh Bhatt, also called him out on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan for his behavior. He even termed 'Barfi' being the most over-rated film of that time.

    Ranbir was Kareena Kapoor Khan's first guest in What Women Want season 4. Ranbir got candid like never before in the new season of the iconic and loved celebrity chat show. In the first episode, Ranbir Kapoor was Bebo's guest and both Kapoor siblings had a gala time.

    ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan asks Ranbir Kapoor how he realized Alia Bhatt was his 'dal chaawal'; here's what he said

    In a recent talk show with his sister and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor admitted that he cheated in a relationship. Ranbir Kapoor told Kareena Kapoor Khan at What Women Want, "Maine kiya hua hai ye, but as you get older, you realize the more honest and open you are with your partner, the relationship becomes deeper and more meaningful."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by INDTVUSA (@indtvusa)

    For those who all are unaware, in an old interview with a magazine back in 2010, Deepika Padukone spilled beans on her breakup with ex Ranbir Kapoor and declared that he was unfaithful. She said, "For me, sex is not just about physicality; there are emotions involved. I have never cheated or strayed when I am in a relationship. If I am going to be fooling around, why would I be in a relationship? It is just better to be single and have fun. But not everyone thinks like that. Maybe that is why I have gotten hurt in the past. The first time he cheated on me. I thought that there was something wrong with the relationship or me. But when someone makes a habit of it, you know the problem lies with him."

    On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna, helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

    ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor spills beans about 'gadbad' until third week of 'Bombay Velvet' release

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2023, 4:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited vma

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited

    Rakhi Sawant 'prays' alleged husband Adil Khan Durrani gets bail, read details vma

    Rakhi Sawant 'prays' alleged husband Adil Khan Durrani gets bail, read details

    Is Thalapathy Vijay unhappy with RRR's Oscar win for Naatu Naatu? read details vma

    Is Thalapathy Vijay unhappy with RRR's Oscar win for Naatu Naatu? read details

    Why Shah Rukh Khan chose silence on Aryan Khan's drug case? Actor's close friend reveals details vma

    Why Shah Rukh Khan chose silence on Aryan Khan's drug case? Actor's close friend reveals details

    Who is Aman Dhaliwal? Jodhaa Akbar actor got stabbed at US gym; read details RBA

    Who is Aman Dhaliwal? Jodhaa Akbar actor stabbed at US gym; read details

    Recent Stories

    Class 10 paper leak shows government failure, says Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma - adt

    Class 10 paper leak shows government failure, says Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma

    ED issues fresh summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha after she skips previous notice; check details AJR

    ED issues fresh summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha after she skips previous notice; check details

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited vma

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited

    Decks cleared for purchase of 307 advanced towed artillery gun systems for Indian Army

    Decks cleared for purchase of 307 advanced towed artillery gun systems for Indian Army

    AI to Bengaluru's rescue? Smart signals to reduce city traffic soon; here's how AJR

    AI to Bengaluru's rescue? Smart signals to reduce city traffic soon; here's how

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon