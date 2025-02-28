'Shrek 5': Zendaya joins the swampy family as Shrek's daughter; details out

Zendaya will join a star-studded ensemble that includes Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz. She will lend her voice to the part of Shrek's daughter. 

Shrek 5: Zendaya joins the swampy family as Shrek's daughter; details out RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Feb 28, 2025, 11:06 AM IST

In a major casting coup, actress Zendaya has joined the upcoming fifth installment of the beloved animated franchise, 'Shrek.' According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress will lend her voice to the role of Shrek's daughter, joining a star-studded cast that includes Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz.

Zendaya's addition to the cast is significant, bringing a fresh perspective to the 25-year-old franchise. The actress, known for her roles in Euphoria, Dune, and the Spider-Man franchise, is expected to bring new energy to the iconic animated world.

'Shrek 5' is currently in production and will be released on December 23, 2026.

Also Read: Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Kick: 6 Salman Khan HIT movies before Sikandar

Walt Dohrn, Conrad Vernon, and Brad Ableson will direct the film, which Gina Shay and Chris Meledandri will produce, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The 'Shrek' franchise has become a beloved and iconic part of animation history, grossing over USD 2.9 billion globally and spawning two 'Puss in Boots' spinoffs, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original film, released in 2001, won an Oscar and was praised for its humorous twist on fairy-tale tropes.

The Shrek franchise debuted in 2001 with a critically acclaimed film that introduced audiences to the lovable ogre Shrek, who falls in love with Princess Fiona, a royal trapped in an ogre's body due to a curse.

Also Read: Vidaamuyarchi to Dragon: 5 Exciting new OTT releases to watch this week

With the help of Donkey, a fast-talking sidekick who brings laughter and heart to the story, Shrek won over audiences and critics alike with its clever spin on traditional fairy tale themes. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Euphoria season 3: Sharon Stone to join star cast of HBO's hit drama series RBA

'Euphoria' season 3: Sharon Stone to join star cast of HBO's hit drama series

Deepika Padukone reveals driving factors to success, challenges on cinematic journey MEG

Deepika Padukone reveals driving factors to success, challenges on cinematic journey

Preity Zinta to file defamation case against Rahul Gandhi? Here's what she said NTI

Preity Zinta to file defamation case against Rahul Gandhi? Here’s what she said

Anil Kapoor pays tribute to Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman: 'A true legend whose legacy will live on' NTI

Anil Kapoor pays tribute to Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman: ‘A true legend whose legacy will live on’

WWE: 5 Wrestlers Who Selfishly Refused to Drop Their Championship

WWE: 5 Wrestlers Who Selfishly Refused to Drop Their Championship

Recent Stories

Sikandar Movie Cast Fees: Know Salman Khan to Rashmika Mandanna & more RBA

Sikandar Movie Cast Fees: Know Salman Khan to Rashmika Mandanna & more

Elon Musk to Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani, Jeff Bezos among top 24 superbillionaires of the world RBA

Elon Musk to Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani, Jeff Bezos among top 24 superbillionaires of the world

HP Stock Slips As Weak PC, Printing Sales Weigh On Q1: Retail Stays Cautious As Trump Tariffs Cloud Outlook

HP Stock Slips As Weak PC, Printing Sales Weigh On Q1: Retail Stays Cautious As Trump Tariffs Cloud Outlook

Siyata Mobile Sinks As Retail Digests Merger With Core Gaming: Stock Loses Over Half Its Value Since Announcement

Siyata Mobile Sinks As Retail Digests Merger With Core Gaming: Stock Loses Over Half Its Value Since Announcement

Elastic Stock Jumps 15% After-Hours After Solid Q3 Beat, Positive Guidance: Retail Mood Stays Depressed

Elastic Stock Jumps 15% After-Hours After Solid Q3 Beat, Positive Guidance: Retail Mood Stays Depressed

Recent Videos

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Video Icon
Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon