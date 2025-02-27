Vidaamuyarchi to Dragon: 5 Exciting new OTT releases to watch this week

This collection lists the new movies and web series releasing on OTT platforms this week, including Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi.

The Tamil film Dragon, released last week, is running successfully in theaters. The movie has received positive reviews from audiences and critics, making it one of the top choices this week.

Suzhal Season 2 is an upcoming web series directed by Brahma and produced by the renowned duo Pushkar-Gayatri. The series promises an engaging storyline with thrilling twists and intense performances.

Parari, directed by Elil Periyavedi, is set to release on OTT this week. The film promises an engaging storyline, thrilling moments, and captivating performances, making it a must-watch for audiences.

Blood and Black, directed by Guru Karthikeyan, is an intriguing film set to release soon. With a gripping narrative and intense performances, the movie is expected to captivate audiences and critics alike.

Beyond the 7 Seas is a Malayalam movie directed by Prateesh Uthaman. The film promises an engaging storyline, stunning visuals, and compelling performances, making it a must-watch for cinema lovers.

The movie Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, was released on February 6. This highly anticipated film has garnered attention for its intense action sequences, gripping storyline, and Ajith's powerful performance.

