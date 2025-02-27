Vidaamuyarchi to Dragon: 5 Exciting new OTT releases to watch this week

This collection lists the new movies and web series releasing on OTT platforms this week, including Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 6:36 PM IST

The Tamil film Dragon, released last week, is running successfully in theaters. The movie has received positive reviews from audiences and critics, making it one of the top choices this week.

article_image2

Suzhal Season 2 is an upcoming web series directed by Brahma and produced by the renowned duo Pushkar-Gayatri. The series promises an engaging storyline with thrilling twists and intense performances.

article_image3

Parari, directed by Elil Periyavedi, is set to release on OTT this week. The film promises an engaging storyline, thrilling moments, and captivating performances, making it a must-watch for audiences.

article_image4

Blood and Black, directed by Guru Karthikeyan, is an intriguing film set to release soon. With a gripping narrative and intense performances, the movie is expected to captivate audiences and critics alike.

 

article_image5

Beyond the 7 Seas is a Malayalam movie directed by Prateesh Uthaman. The film promises an engaging storyline, stunning visuals, and compelling performances, making it a must-watch for cinema lovers.

 

article_image6

The movie Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, was released on February 6. This highly anticipated film has garnered attention for its intense action sequences, gripping storyline, and Ajith's powerful performance.

