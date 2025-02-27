Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Kick: 6 Salman Khan HIT movies before Sikandar

Entertainment
'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is one of the superhit films of Salman Khan's career. This film earned 969 crores worldwide.
Released in 2017, Salman Khan's film 'Tiger Zinda Hai' collected 565 crores.
The film 'Sultan' was released in the year 2016. This film earned 623 crores worldwide.
Salman Khan's film 'Kick' collected 402 crores.
Salman Khan won the hearts of people by becoming Chulbul Pandey in the film 'Dabangg'. This film earned 219 crores.
Salman Khan is ready to create a stir through the film 'Sikandar'. It will be interesting to see which of Salman Khan's films this movie breaks the record of.
Sikandar: 7 Powerful Dialogues by Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna
Sanju, Fighter to Animal: 8 Most-viewed movie teasers in 24 hours
Manoj Muntashir Birthday: Know about 'Adipurush' dialogue writer
Rani Mukerji to Neelam Kothari: 6 Govinda's Alleged Affairs