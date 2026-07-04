The controversy over the title of Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film, 'Eetha', has finally been settled. Now, there's a buzz that the movie's premiere might happen in the legendary artist's own village.

Mumbai: It's finally smooth sailing for Shraddha Kapoor's much-talked-about film, 'Eetha'. The movie, based on the life of famous Lavani queen Vithabai Narayangaonkar, is all set for release. A controversy had erupted over the film's title, but that issue has now been resolved.

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Vithabai Narayangaonkar's family has clarified that they no longer have any objection to the title. What's more, there's a strong buzz that Shraddha Kapoor and the entire film team might visit Narayangaon before the release.

'Eetha' Title Controversy Finally Over

After the film was announced, Vithabai Narayangaonkar's family had raised objections to the title 'Eetha'. Following this, director Laxman Utekar met with the family. He explained the concept and purpose behind the title. The Narayangaonkar family was satisfied with the discussion and has now given the green light to the film's title.

A Visit to Narayangaon Before Release

With the controversy settled, the film's team has made a significant decision. According to reports, the movie is slated for release on August 28. Before that, Shraddha Kapoor and the entire crew will visit Narayangaon. This visit has amped up the excitement around the film, and there's talk that the producers might make a special announcement there.

Shraddha Kapoor Will Be There

In an interview, Vithabai Narayangaonkar's grandson, Mohit Narayangaonkar, confirmed that Shraddha Kapoor and the team will be coming to Narayangaon before the film's release. Mohit also mentioned that he has requested the producers to hold the film's first premiere in Narayangaon. He said he received a positive response to this request and that Shraddha Kapoor herself will be present during the visit.

First Premiere in Narayangaon?

The team's planned visit to Narayangaon has sparked strong speculation: will the first premiere be held right there? There is a high chance that a special screening could be organised in Narayangaon, which is considered a major hub for the Tamasha and Lavani traditions. However, an official announcement on this is still awaited.

A Film on Vithabai's Life

'Eetha' is directed by Laxman Utekar and is a biopic on the life of the celebrated Lavani artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Shraddha Kapoor plays the lead role in the film, which also features Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in important roles. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on August 28, 2026.