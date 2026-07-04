Filmmaker Karan Johar has come forward in support of actress Alia Bhatt and her film Alpha against online trolling, urging critics to 'Please relax...'. The spy thriller, part of the YRF Spy Universe, recently hit theatres, featuring Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles. Johar's statement comes amidst discussions surrounding the film.

Alia Bhatt's film Alpha is facing massive trolling for an alleged missed storyline and overhyped action sequences. Even the critics have called out the film for its underwhelming portrayal of spy theories and storytelling. Now, Karan Johar came forward to defend actress Alia amid the wave of online trolling. Johar urged the public to “Please Relax...” in his strong statement backing the spy thriller.

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Johar's Stance on 'Alpha'

Calling Alpha a ‘solid start’, a part of his post about the movie read, “When footfalls are a challenge ALPHA takes a solid start! It emphasises many things…the audience is way above online negativity and they are the true warriors.” Praising Alia's performance he added, “The stardom and theatrical pull and unquestionable talent of Alia Bhatt and the impact of a big screen spectacle is undebatable and that YRF has a continued franchise and an endeavour to create theatrical tentpole experiences that need our applause and not any toxicity!”

Urging people to step away from the negativity, he wrote, “Please relax and celebrate that the cinemas are breathing!!! Go watch Alpha and stop doom scrolling!!” The conversation around Alpha and Bhatt's role continues as Johar's defense adds a significant voice to the ongoing debate. The film's performance and audience reception will be closely watched in the coming days following this public statement.

About Alpha's earnings

Alpha has registered a decent opening. The film earned Rs 9.25 crore on day 1 from 7,534 shows. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Sharvari Wagh, Anil Kapoor and a remarkable cameo Hrithik Roshan as Kabir.