Rohit Shetty Mumbai house attack: Unidentified assailants opened fire late at night outside director Rohit Shetty's house in Mumbai's Juhu area. No one was injured, but the police have started an investigation.

A shocking incident came to light late on Saturday night from the Juhu area of Mumbai. Unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire indiscriminately outside the house of veteran film director Rohit Shetty. According to initial information, no one was injured in this incident, but an atmosphere of panic was created in the area. Upon receiving the information, Mumbai Police teams reached the spot and cordoned off the entire area. The initial investigation revealed that at least four rounds were fired. Police and forensic teams are busy collecting evidence.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

What is the police saying about the firing outside Rohit Shetty's house?

The Mumbai Police is taking this incident seriously and investigating it from all angles. The identity of the attackers and the motive behind the incident have not yet been revealed. The Mumbai Police Commissioner issued a statement saying, "There has been a firing incident outside the building. We are investigating all possible angles to identify the accused."

Investigation into the firing case is ongoing, the reason is not clear

According to police sources, CCTV footage is being scanned and people in the vicinity are being questioned. It is currently unclear whether this incident is related to any threat, criminal rivalry, or any other reason. There has been no official reaction from Rohit Shetty or his team since the incident. The police say that more information will be shared soon. For now, security has been increased in the area and investigation agencies are searching for the attackers.

Such firing incidents have happened in Mumbai before

This is not the first time that a firing incident has occurred outside a film celebrity's house in Mumbai. In 2024, two assailants also fired shots outside Salman Khan's house in Bandra. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang later claimed responsibility for that incident through social media. However, no gang or organization's name has come up yet regarding this recent incident outside Rohit Shetty's house.