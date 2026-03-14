(Photos) Inside Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Rs 12 Crore ‘Nawab’ Bungalow in Mumbai
Step inside Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s luxurious Mumbai bungalow ‘Nawab’, reportedly worth around ₹12 crore. Inspired by his ancestral home, the residence features elegant Nawabi-style architecture, spacious rooms and serene surroundings.
A Dream Home in Versova
Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui owns a stunning bungalow in the Versova area of Mumbai. The property reflects his inspiring journey from struggling actor to one of the most respected performers in the industry. The house is located on Yari Road and stands out for its elegant yet simple design.
Cost of the Luxurious Property
According to media reports, the bungalow is valued at around ₹12–12.8 crore. The property took nearly three years to build, and its value has likely increased due to rising real estate prices in the area. The house symbolizes the actor’s years of hard work in the film industry
Named ‘Nawab’ in Honour of His Father
Nawazuddin named the house “Nawab” as a tribute to his late father. The bungalow’s design was inspired by his ancestral home in Budhana, Uttar Pradesh. This personal touch makes the house special, as it blends memories of his childhood with his present success.
Unique Architecture and Design
The house features a Nawabi-style architectural design with white and ivory tones, elegant arches and wooden details. Traditional jaali patterns on the terrace and balconies give the bungalow a royal and heritage-like appearance, making it look almost like a small palace.
Spacious Interiors and Rooms
The luxurious mansion reportedly includes seven spacious rooms and two large dining halls. The interiors follow a minimalist theme with white walls, wooden furniture and classic décor elements that create a calm and sophisticated atmosphere throughout the home.
Special Luxury Features
The house also includes several premium amenities such as a private theatre room and a personal gym. Large French windows allow plenty of natural light inside the house, giving the interiors an open and airy feel.
Also Read: Inside Photos of Ananya Panday’s Rs 10 Crore Pali Hill Apartment That Blends Luxury and Comfort
Lush Garden and Peaceful Corners
One of the most unique features of the property is its green garden and open lawn, which is rare in a busy city like Mumbai. The terrace and outdoor seating area provide a peaceful place where the actor can relax away from the noise of the city.
A Symbol of His Inspiring Journey
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s home is more than just a luxury bungalow. It represents his remarkable journey from living in small rented rooms during his struggling days to owning a beautiful mansion in Mumbai. Today, the house stands as a symbol of his dedication and success.
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