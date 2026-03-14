Aamir Khan celebrated his 61st birthday, receiving a special wish from ex-wife Kiran Rao. He is currently with Gauri Spratt. The actor also revealed at a film festival that he was initially reluctant to hear the script for his iconic film 'Lagaan'.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Saturday turned 61. Marking his birthday, his fans, friends, family members, and colleagues from the industry flooded social media with adorable wishes. Aamir also received a heartfelt wish from his ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao. She reposted a special reel on her Instagram, originally shared by Aamir Khan Productions, showcasing his iconic on-screen moments. "HBD to my forever Sikander," Kiran wrote.

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Aamir and Kiran Rao got married in 2005. However, in 2021, the duo announced their separation. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad. Prior to Kiran, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta. From his first marriage to Reena, Aamir has two children, Junaid and Ira. Currently, Aamir is in a relationship with Gauri Spratt. On his 60th birthday last year, Aamir introduced his partner Gauri to the media in Mumbai, and since then, fans have been leaving no chance to get more details about his love life.

Aamir Khan revisits 'Lagaan'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir recently attended the Red Lorry Film Festival with 'Lagaan' director Ashutosh Gowariker. Speaking at the event, Aamir revealed how he was initially reluctant to work in 'Lagaan'.

Aamir shared how Gowariker approached him for the film after working on it for three years. "Suddenly, I stopped and thought, 'Kahin yeh wahi kahaani toh nahi. Cricket...lagaan... ke bare mein. He (Ashutosh Gowariker) said 'Tu sunn toh le' and I was like 'Main nahi sunn raha. Bilkul nahi. Tune 3 mahina waste kiya hai uss kahaani pe. Main 3 ghanta bhi nahi waste kar raha, and I refused to hear it. But then he requested me, and I felt bad. When I heard the script, it just blew my mind," Aamir said at the film festival.

During the conversation, Aamir Khan went on to share many more stories from the days of shooting 'Lagaan'. He also spoke about a unique ritual that the entire cast and crew would listen to the Gayatri Mantra every day while travelling to the sets. "Usme ekdin bhi break nahi aaya. That also helped us to remain in a meditative state of mind. When you are going to work, the state of your mind matters a lot," Aamir said. (ANI)