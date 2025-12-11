A fresh update on Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5 has emerged. The director has confirmed that Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have been approached for the film, sparking excitement among fans on Instagram.

2025 has seen a slew of film sequels hitting the screens, and fans are eagerly waiting for Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5. Exciting news regarding the film’s cast has now emerged, delighting audiences. The director has reportedly approached Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan to join the much-anticipated comedy franchise.

How the Cast Was Revealed

The latest update came when Rohit Shetty ‘liked’ an Instagram post that read, “According to reports, Rohit Shetty is preparing for his blockbuster comedy franchise film Golmaal 5, and there is already a lot of buzz about its casting. Sources say Rohit has approached Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan, and both actresses are in initial discussions.”

The post further mentioned, “Rohit enjoys working with Sara and is excited to bring her back into the franchise along with Kareena. Golmaal 5 will be more fun than its previous installments, reflecting the filmmaker’s aim to evolve the series based on audience feedback. Rohit is working with a team of young writers to inject fresh energy, while Golmaal Again star Kunal Kemmu will serve as a creative advisor. With a mix of veteran stars and new ideas, the film promises to be one of Shetty’s most entertaining projects.”

When Will Shooting Begin?

Sara Ali Khan has previously collaborated with Rohit Shetty in Simmba, so fans are excited to see if she and Kareena Kapoor will share screen space. With Kunal Kemmu also involved, it could bring an exciting ensemble of actors together. While the final cast is yet to be officially confirmed, reports suggest that shooting for Golmaal 5 is expected to begin in 2026.

The combination of veteran stars, fresh faces, and Shetty’s signature comedy style has already generated immense anticipation for what could be one of the most fun films of the year.