Rohit Shetty Named Fit India Icon

Director Rohit Shetty, known for his high-octane films and passion for fitness, was recently named a Fit India Icon alongside World Cup-winning cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal at the National Fitness and Wellness Conclave 2025, held in Mumbai. While speaking at the event, Shetty shared that he was "very proud" of India's growing fitness movement and praised the leadership that encouraged it.

Urges Caution on Influencers, Advocates for Local Manufacturing

He said, "I am very proud that we got a Prime Minister who thought about health and fitness, which are very important. I have been into fitness for the last 30 years, but these days, a lot of people have become health and fitness influencers. Our young generation probably follows them without knowing if they are professional dieticians and nutritionists or not... We need to be very careful." He added, "We need to have guidelines, especially on social media, to address who can coach, guide, suggest, and address health concerns on social media... Mansukh ji said one very good thing. Why should we think that we will have to import our gym equipment? There are countries where the government manufactures gym equipment for their athletes. We can also do that. Not just for athletes, we can do it for everyone. We should manufacture gym equipment in our country..."

Conclave Celebrates Fit India Movement

The conclave celebrated India's growing fitness and wellness movement under the Fit India Mission, marking a significant step towards building a Fit and Viksit Bharat. Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, felicitated Saiyami Kher, Shivoham and Vrinda Bhatt as Fit India Icons, recognising their contribution to promoting health and wellness across communities. Ankur Garg and Fit India Champions Karan Tacker, Vishwas Patil and Krishna Prakash were also felicitated by Union Sports Minister Mandaviya as Fit India Ambassadors for their ongoing efforts in inspiring citizens to embrace fitness as a way of life. (ANI)