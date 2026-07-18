Aamir Khan is reportedly facing an alleged threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, prompting an investigation by the Mumbai Police. The threat, circulated via social media and audio clips, accuses Khan of promoting 'love jihad' and activities against 'Sanatan Dharma.' Police are verifying the authenticity of these messages.

Aamir Khan is reportedly facing an alleged threat linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. Prompting a thorough investigation by the Mumbai Police. The alleged threat, circulated via social media posts and audio clips, has put the actor's security under review.

Following Khan's private wedding ceremony to entrepreneur and fashion stylist Gauri Spratt on July 5, 2026, in Mumbai, this threat as come days after. The alleged messages accuse Khan and others of promoting 'love jihad' and activities against 'Sanatan Dharma and the nation'. Issuing a warning that such acts would not be tolerated.

Police Probe Intensifies

Following reports of the alleged threat, teams from the Mumbai Crime Branch and local police swiftly visited Aamir Khan's residence in Pali Hill, Bandra, to assess the security arrangements. Police officials also conducted a security assessment at another Bandra location where the actor is temporarily residing. However, a senior police officer stated that there is no evidence yet to suggest that Khan or any member of his team directly received the threat.

As of today, July 18, 2026, no formal complaint or First Information Report (FIR) has been filed by Aamir Khan or his representatives. Investigators are currently working to establish the authenticity, source, and intent behind the alleged Facebook post and voice clip. They are also looking into who uploaded these messages and whether they were specifically targeted at the actor. The Mumbai Police learned about the alleged threat through media reports.

Allegations and Gang Links

The alleged threat messages reportedly bear the names of Aarzoo Bishnoi and Tyson Bishnoi, who are described as associates of the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The messages contained hostile language, warning of swift consequences for those accused of spreading ideas contrary to Sanatan Dharma and Indian culture. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has a history of allegedly targeting prominent Bollywood personalities, including Salman Khan.

The Mumbai Police's verification process is ongoing. Any legal action will depend heavily on the findings of this inquiry and whether Aamir Khan ultimately decides to formally approach the authorities.