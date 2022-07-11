Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Throwback video: When Ronda Rousey threatened to 'beat the crap' out of Kim Kardashian

    Ronda Rousey is considered one of the most brutal women in combat sports. Meanwhile, she has admitted that she wants to beat Kim Kardashian for being a flawed role model.

    Throwback video: When WWE and MMA-UFC star Ronda Rousey threatened to beat the crap out of Kim Kardashian-ayh
    When it comes to combat sports among women, there are quite a few top names that strike one's mind, including Ronda Rousey. The former mixed martial artist (MMA) and the current World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar is one of the most popular, followed and celebrated combat sports athletes currently. Meanwhile, recently it was revealed that almost a decade ago, when she was one of the athletes to feature for ESPN "The Body Issue" magazine, she had extreme hatred towards renowned model Kim Kardashian. She admitted that he wanted to beat her up for being a poor role model.

    During the ESPN "The Body Issue" warp party in 2012, Ronda commented, "You know what, I would beat the crap out of Kim Kardashian. Any girl who is famous and idolised because she made a sex video with some guy and that's all that you're known for, 'Oh, I got my fame for [obscenity],' I think it's pretty stupid, sorry, but it's true."

    ALSO READ: WWE Money in the Bank 2022 - Liv cashes in on Ronda to win SmackDown Women's Championship

    "Girls like Kim Kardashian are being pushed in my little sister's face, and it's just not healthy. She shouldn't need to have role models like this, and that's why I'm doing stuff like ESPN Body because someone needs to do it," added Ronda. Kardashian became recognised in 2017 when her explicit video with her ex-boyfriend Ray J went viral. Since then, she has become a top celebrity and owns several business ventures.

    On the other hand, Ronda earned fame due to her MMA success with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), where she was the first and then longest-reigning Bantamweight Champion for 1,074 days before Amanda Nunes surpassed her for 1,981 days. In WWE, she has been the Women's Champion on two occasions.

