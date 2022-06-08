Shilpa Shetty gets a birthday surprise by her fans; watch her reaction

Shilpa Shetty turned a year older on Wednesday, June 8. The Bollywood actress and a fitness enthusiast received a sweet surprise from her fans, leaving her in awe of them.

Bollywood actress and fitness icon Shilpa Shetty is celebrating her 46th birthday today (June 8). On this special day, Shilpa Shetty gifted herself a brand-new vanity van. The luxurious black van also has her initials ‘SSK’ on the front. The vanity van was designed according to her taste. Yes, as per reports, the brand new vanity has ‘a kitchenette, hair wash station, and most importantly, a yoga deck’.

The actress, who has been a part of several films and television shows, enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Shilpa is presently busy promoting her upcoming action-comedy film Nikamma. The film stars Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia along with Shilpa Shetty. The birthday girl is all set for the release of Nikamma, which is slated to release on June 17.

To wish their favourite actress, Shilpa Shetty's fans gathered today outside her house in Mumbai and surprised the beautiful diva by dancing to the title track of the film Nikamma. In the Instagram video shared by one Mumbai-based paparazzo, one can see fans dancing outside her residence to the song. The sweet gesture from her fans delighted Shilpa Shetty, who can also be seen dancing from her balcony. One of the fittest actresses in the country, Shilpa is widely praised for her excellent dancing skills.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is looking forward to making her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the show will be the extension of Rohit's cop based films like Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra plays the role of a Delhi Police officer in the Indian Police Force.

