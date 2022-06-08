Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shilpa Shetty gets a birthday surprise by her fans; watch her reaction

    Shilpa Shetty turned a year older on Wednesday, June 8. The Bollywood actress and a fitness enthusiast received a sweet surprise from her fans, leaving her in awe of them.

    Shilpa Shetty gets a birthday surprise by her fans; watch her reaction - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 8, 2022, 3:37 PM IST

    Bollywood actress and fitness icon Shilpa Shetty is celebrating her 46th birthday today (June 8). On this special day, Shilpa Shetty gifted herself a brand-new vanity van. The luxurious black van also has her initials ‘SSK’ on the front. The vanity van was designed according to her taste. Yes, as per reports, the brand new vanity has ‘a kitchenette, hair wash station, and most importantly, a yoga deck’. 

    Also Read: Revealed! Sonakshi Sinha shares details of wedding plans with rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal

    The actress, who has been a part of several films and television shows, enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Shilpa is presently busy promoting her upcoming action-comedy film Nikamma. The film stars Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia along with Shilpa Shetty. The birthday girl is all set for the release of Nikamma, which is slated to release on June 17. 

    To wish their favourite actress, Shilpa Shetty's fans gathered today outside her house in Mumbai and surprised the beautiful diva by dancing to the title track of the film Nikamma. In the Instagram video shared by one Mumbai-based paparazzo, one can see fans dancing outside her residence to the song. The sweet gesture from her fans delighted Shilpa Shetty, who can also be seen dancing from her balcony. One of the fittest actresses in the country, Shilpa is widely praised for her excellent dancing skills. 

    On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is looking forward to making her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the show will be the extension of Rohit's cop based films like Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra plays the role of a Delhi Police officer in the Indian Police Force.

    Also Read: BTS to collab with Charlie Puth?

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2022, 3:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan's wedding invite video goes viral-tgy

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's wedding invite video goes viral

    Revealed Sonakshi Sinha shares details of wedding plans with rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal drb

    Revealed! Sonakshi Sinha shares details of wedding plans with rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal

    Kpop BTS to collab with Charlie Puth

    BTS to collab with Charlie Puth?

    Virat Kohli beats Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone; reaches 200 million Instagram followers-ayh

    Virat Kohli beats Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone; reaches 200 million Instagram followers

    Prophet controversy: Kangana backs Nupur Sharma; says she's entitled to her opinions snt

    Prophet controversy: Kangana backs Nupur Sharma; says she's entitled to her opinions

    Recent Stories

    Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Class 10 results to be out on June 10 here s how to download marksheet gcw

    Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Class 10 results to be out on June 10; here's how to download marksheet

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan love story Here is how they fell for each other drb

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan love story: Here’s how they fell for each other

    AAP dissolves Gujarat state unit ahead of assembly elections - adt

    AAP dissolves Gujarat state unit ahead of assembly elections

    Mithali Raj retires: Here is a look at top record the legendary batter holds in international cricket-ayh

    Mithali Raj retires: Here's a look at top record the legendary batter holds in international cricket

    IBM shutters Russian operations lays off staff after months of uncertainty gcw

    IBM shutters Russian operations, lays off staff after months of uncertainty

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon