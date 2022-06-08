Revealed! Sonakshi Sinha shares details of wedding plans with rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal

(Image: Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram)

When Sonakshi Sinha’s rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal wrote “I love you” while wishing her happy birthday on social media, his post instantly gave birth to speculations around their wedding. Reports started doing rounds that the rumoured couple is all set to take their relationship to the next chapter and will most likely be getting hitched by the end of this year.

Recently, speculations were rife that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal had a secret engagement as the ‘Dabangg’ actor shared a few images of herself, flaunting a ring in the engagement finger while resting her hand on a male’s shoulder. What happened next was Sona revealing that the pictures were basically from their nail colour brand, and not her engagement. We still believe that it was the best marketing strategy Sona pulled for her brand, which left us all in splits.

However, this time around, Zaheer Iqbal’s “I love you” has hinted that the couple has made their relationship official. And this also further led to rumours about them getting married by the end of this year.

Sonakshi Sinha has now responded to these rumours, giving clarity on her marriage plans with Zaheer Iqbal. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Sona shared a funny video of herself, reacting to all the rumours around her marriage. “Proposal, roka, mehendi, sangeet sab fix kar hi liya hai toh pls mujhe bata do,”she wrote in the post.

This isn’t the first time that wedding rumours about Sonakshi Sinha became a topic of discussion in the media. Previously, there were reports of Sona dating Bunty Sajdeh, which too led to their wedding rumours. Bunty is the brother of Seema Khan, Sohail Khan’s ex-wife. Apart from this, a photoshopped image of Sona and Salman Khan also made rounds on social media, suggesting that the two had a secret marriage.