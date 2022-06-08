Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS to collab with Charlie Puth?

    Has Charlie Puth dropped a possible hint about a collab with BTS? Here’s what the ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ singer has to say; read.

    Mumbai, First Published Jun 8, 2022, 12:38 PM IST

    BTS ARMY, this is no joke; Charlie Puth and BTS may soon have a collaboration, hints regarding which were dropped by the “That’s Hilarious” singer. Recently, on June 4, when Puth appeared at the iHeartRadio Wango Tango festival in Los Angeles, he seemed to tease a project with the septet.

    A Twitter account of one of Jungkook’s fans shared a video of Charlie Puth’s interview with 102.7 KIIS FM radio host JoJo Wright. In the video, Wright asked Puth about the possible collab. “Fans think you have a collab with BTS. I mean, fans are going crazy. What can you say?” Wright asked.

    “I heard that too, and everybody in my camp doesn’t know the day it comes out,” Charlie Puth replied to the interviewer while further adding, “We legitimately have no idea the day it comes out. We do, but we just figured it out.”

    So, what exactly is Charlie Puth hinting at? Does that mean they are looking at a possible collab? When JoJo Wright asked for more details on this, Puth gave away none. “We will leave that at that, sort of top-secret,” Wright said after Puth chose to remain silent and not speak a word extra on it.

    Charlie Puth’s comments arrive just days ahead of BTS’ anthology album, Proof, which will be dropped on Friday, June 10. As for Puth, he is coming with his third studio album, Charlie, which is expected to be released later this year.

    This is not the first time that rumours around BTS collaborating with Charlie Puth started doing rounds. A little more than a month ago, on April 28, Puth tweeted that he had a “dream” BTS would feature on his upcoming song “Left & Right.” That is when the rumours started picking up the pace which has further been increased after Puth’s latest interview.

    Given that BTS and Charlie Puth have been friends for many years, It will not be surprising to see the “Light Switch” singer collab with the septet. Also, the ARMY knows that Jungkook is a huge fan of Puth. He had also released a cover of “We Don’t Talk Anymore” in 2017 with Jimin. In fact, he had also performed it with Puth at the 2018 MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards.

