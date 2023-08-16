Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shilpa Shetty breaks silence on trolls attacking her for hoisting tricolour with shoes on

    Shilpa Shetty took to her social media handle and wrote a befitting reply to the trolls. She gave it back to them for attacking her for hoisting the tricolour national flag with her shoes on. This reply to trolls has made Shilpa Shetty fans happy.

    Shilpa Shetty breaks silence on trolls attacking her for hoisting tricolour with shoes on vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

    Shilpa Shetty has given a scathing and befitting reply to trolls who slammed her for hoisting the tricolour on Independence Day with shoes on. On Tuesday, Shilpa shared a video on her Instagram account in which she was hoisting the National Flag with her family. Reacting to the post of Shilpa Shetty, one of the users wrote, "When you are hoisting the National Flag. I urge you to touch the rope of the flag only after removing your footwear." Several others also slammed the actress and asked her to remove her shoes. Shilpa Shetty took to her official Instagram handle and gave it back to the trolls.

    ALSO READ: Manipur: Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri' screened on Independence Day, first Bollywood movie to release in 23 years

    Reacting to the negativity, Shilpa commented on her post and explained that one need not remove shoes while hoisting the national flag. She asked the trolls to stop spreading negativity and urged them to get their facts right. She wrote, "I am aware of rules of conduct while hoisting the flag. The RESPECT for my country and THE FLAG stems from my heart and is not up for questioning. I am a proud Indian. The post today was to share and celebrate that emotion. Also, to all the trollers (that I ignore), Please DO NOT appreciate YOU airing your ignorance and spreading negativity on this Day. So get your facts right, and please BACK OFF (folded hands emoji)."

    Several fans also jumped into defence of the actress and schooled trolls. "Shoes have nothing to do with the National Flag. In defence establishments. The flag gets hoisted and lowered daily. All the defence personnel are in full uniform, including shoes. Wearing shoes at hoisting or lowering the national flag does not disrespect the national flag," said a fan. Later, the actress also took to her Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of a Google search, "Can we hoist Indian flag with shoes?" The reply read, "The Flag Code of India does not restrict hoisting of the national flag with shoes on."

    ALSO READ: Kushi stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's LIVE romantic dance performance goes viral (WATCH)

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2023, 10:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manipur Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri' screened on Independence Day, first Bollywood movie released in 23 years RBA

    Manipur: Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri' screened on Independence Day, first Bollywood movie to release in 23 years

    Kushi stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's LIVE romantic dance performance goes viral (WATCH) RBA

    Kushi stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's LIVE romantic dance performance goes viral (WATCH)

    Fighter Motion Poster: Ranveer Singh showers love on wifey Deepika Padukone's first intense look vma

    Fighter Motion Poster: Ranveer Singh showers love on wifey Deepika Padukone's first intense look

    Dharmendra posing with Aamir, his son Azad Rao Khan makes fans ecstatic; Know details vma

    Dharmendra posing with Aamir, his son Azad Rao Khan makes fans ecstatic; Know details

    Travel Reads: 5 captivating Books to accompany your journeys MSW EAI

    Travel Reads: 5 captivating Books to accompany your journeys

    Recent Stories

    6 herbal teas to reduce bloating gcw eai

    6 herbal teas to reduce bloating

    Chandrayaan-3 undergoes final Moon-bound maneuver; Prepares for propulsion, lander module separation AJR

    Chandrayaan-3 undergoes final Moon-bound maneuver; Prepares for propulsion, lander module separation

    Manipur Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri' screened on Independence Day, first Bollywood movie released in 23 years RBA

    Manipur: Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri' screened on Independence Day, first Bollywood movie to release in 23 years

    Modi possesses a huge bundle of fears Congress protests Nehru Memorial name change

    'Modi possesses a huge bundle of fears...' Congress protests Nehru Memorial name change

    Over 60 dead as heavy rainfall continues in Himachal Mandi worst hit rescue ops underway gcw

    Over 60 dead as heavy rainfall continues in Himachal, Mandi worst-hit; rescue ops underway

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon