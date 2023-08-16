Shilpa Shetty breaks silence on trolls attacking her for hoisting tricolour with shoes on

Shilpa Shetty took to her social media handle and wrote a befitting reply to the trolls. She gave it back to them for attacking her for hoisting the tricolour national flag with her shoes on. This reply to trolls has made Shilpa Shetty fans happy.

Shilpa Shetty has given a scathing and befitting reply to trolls who slammed her for hoisting the tricolour on Independence Day with shoes on. On Tuesday, Shilpa shared a video on her Instagram account in which she was hoisting the National Flag with her family. Reacting to the post of Shilpa Shetty, one of the users wrote, "When you are hoisting the National Flag. I urge you to touch the rope of the flag only after removing your footwear." Several others also slammed the actress and asked her to remove her shoes. Shilpa Shetty took to her official Instagram handle and gave it back to the trolls.

Reacting to the negativity, Shilpa commented on her post and explained that one need not remove shoes while hoisting the national flag. She asked the trolls to stop spreading negativity and urged them to get their facts right. She wrote, "I am aware of rules of conduct while hoisting the flag. The RESPECT for my country and THE FLAG stems from my heart and is not up for questioning. I am a proud Indian. The post today was to share and celebrate that emotion. Also, to all the trollers (that I ignore), Please DO NOT appreciate YOU airing your ignorance and spreading negativity on this Day. So get your facts right, and please BACK OFF (folded hands emoji)."

Several fans also jumped into defence of the actress and schooled trolls. "Shoes have nothing to do with the National Flag. In defence establishments. The flag gets hoisted and lowered daily. All the defence personnel are in full uniform, including shoes. Wearing shoes at hoisting or lowering the national flag does not disrespect the national flag," said a fan. Later, the actress also took to her Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of a Google search, "Can we hoist Indian flag with shoes?" The reply read, "The Flag Code of India does not restrict hoisting of the national flag with shoes on."

