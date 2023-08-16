Kushi stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's LIVE romantic dance performance goes viral (WATCH)

At the recent 'Kushi' music launch event, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu wowed audiences with their passionate dance performance on the title song.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's unmistakable connection during the 'Kushi' musical extravaganza on August 15 stole the show. The couple performed a beautiful dance routine on the occasion, making the evening unique for the spectators. Samantha and Vijay have been attending interviews and events to promote the film ahead of its release. The film, directed by Shiva Nirvana, will be released in five languages.

With its soulful playlist, Kushi has already captured the attention of both cinema fans and music enthusiasts. The audio for the film was formally released on August 15, Independence Day, at a huge musical concert event in Hyderabad.

Sam and Vijay, who have already caused quite a stir on social media with their excellent onscreen chemistry, performed on stage on the much-loved Kushi title tune. Samantha and Vijay's spectacular performance captivated the crowd, and images and videos of their performance are already going viral on the internet.

As always, the leading woman looked great in a black and white patterned lehenga and matching dupatta, which she reached with a black sequined crop top. Samantha Ruth Prabhu finished her outfit with wavy hair, dewy makeup, and bold accessories. In contrast, Vijay Deverakonda looked stylish in a white sleeveless t-shirt and matching embroidered pants.

About Kushi:

'Kushi,' a love drama, will be released in theatres on September 1. On August 9, the film's trailer was released in five languages.

Shiva Nirvana's love comedy 'Kushi' was written and directed by him. Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha play Viplav and Aradhya, respectively, in the film. The film is about Viplav and Aradhya's difficulties in their marriage and how they overcome them.

The supporting cast includes Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Jayaram, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Ali. Mythri Movie Makers produced the film and has music by Hesham Abdul Wahab, cinematography by Murali G, and editing by Prawin Pudi.