Sharwanand tweets post his car accident in Hyderabad, updates status on his health status, here's what we know

Recently, Sharwanand was involved in an automobile accident in Hyderabad. The actor tweeted that he was okay and that everyone should be happy for him.

In Hyderabad's Film Nagar, Sharwanand was recently involved in an automobile accident. He managed to escape nearly unscathed, and he is now at home in good health. The actor updated his followers on Twitter on his health and thanked them for their inquiries. The Maha Samudram actor clarified that there was nothing to be concerned about in his tweet. In the meantime, Sharwanand will get married to Rakshita Reddy in Jaipur.

Sharwanand is scheduled to wed his fiancée on June 3 in a grandiose ceremony in Jaipur, as we previously reported. On the dates, no formal notification has yet been made.

ALSO READ: Premraj Arora no more: Former Mr India passes away at 42

The story of Sharwanand getting into an automobile accident went viral on May 28. According to reports, he was operating the car when the collision occurred. According to reports, the actor lost control of the vehicle, which subsequently flipped over. After thanking everyone, he posted an update about his health on Twitter.

The tweet read: "There has been news that my car met with an accident this morning. It was a very minor incident. I am absolutely safe and sound at Home with all your love and blessings. There is nothing to worry about. Thank you all for your concern. Have a great Sunday everyone." Check out the tweet here:

Professional front: Sriram Adittya is directing Sharwanand's 35th movie, which he has been working filming. Hesham Abdul Waham, best known for his work on the hugely successful Malayalam movie Hridayam, composed the music for the movie. The technical team also includes art director Jonny Shaik, editor Prawin Pudi, and cinematographer Vishnu Sharma.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2023: Rahul Bhat, Anurag Kashyap get emotional as 'Kennedy' gets 7-minute standing ovation