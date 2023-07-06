Shanaya Kapoor in Mohanlal's Vrushabha; actress to make debut in South film

Before her Bollywood debut, Shanaya Kapoor bags her first-ever South film with Mollywood superstar Mohanlal. Vrushabha is an emotional story told through generations and is billed as a high-octane father-son drama.

Shanaya Kapoor, a gorgeous star kid, has a massive social media following before her Bollywood debut. The actress occasionally teases viewers with personal or fashion details. The actress, who will debut in Shashank Khaitan's Bedhadak, has an intriguing role in Mohan Lal's pan-India feature Vrushbha. Shanaya Kapoor's South debut was reported. According to reports, Shanaya would be crucial to the film. "The story is about a father-son relationship," the person said.

Vrushabha stars vivacious Shanaya Kapoor. This is a period film. This film relies on Shanaya to connect the past and present. It's glamorous and performance-based. High-octane action drama." Ekta Kapoor recently announced that she will finance her first pan-India film, Vrushabha, starring Mohanlal.

According to Bollywood Hungama, AVS Studios and Connect Media will co-produce Ekta's first Pan-India film, which has a budget of Rs. 200 crores. "She is meeting the film’s leading actor, Megastar Mohanlal, today at Yash Raj Films (YRF) Studios, Mumbai, where she will sign the papers and become one of the producers of this highly-awaited film," the source said.

The Nand Kishor-directed film will release in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi in 2024. "Ekta's first Pan India film," the insider said. Today at Yash Raj Films (YRF) Studios in Mumbai, she will sign the paperwork and become one of the film's producers.

Vrushabha is a high-octane father-son drama about generations. Mohanlal will portray a father in AVS Studios' multilingual film about the conflict between love and retribution.

“I’m excited to have signed in for “Vrushabha,” the first movie from AVS Studios, directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by Abhishek Vyas, Praveer Singh, and Shyam Sunder,” tweeted Mohanlal, who starred in Drishyam, Company, Rajavinte Makan, Iruvar, and Janatha Garage. I need your help and blessings for this multilingual film full of action and emotion.”

Kishore said he had been writing Vrushabha for five years and is delighted to film it with Mohanlal. He stated the film will haunt him for years.