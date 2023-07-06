Captain America 4: Robert Downey Jr to return as Iron Man? Here's what we know

There is conjecture that Robert Downey Jr. may return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Brave New World. This information has caused a lot of excitement on social media, particularly after reports of him being spotted on the set.

Aside from that, author Nawar Shora gave a behind-the-scenes look at the film's production in Washington, D.C., including a comprehensive account of his interaction with a security guard engaged in the project, sparking even more anticipation for Downey Jr.'s comeback as Iron Man. On LinkedIn, Shora discussed the Captain America sequel filming near his workplace. Shora claims that during a brief chat with a film's security crew member, he was informed that Robert Downey Jr. was on the site the night before and that "they were driving all sorts of super cars."

“They are filming Captain America 4 around the White House and near my office,” the LinkedIn post reads. “I was on a quick errand walk as I noticed all the lights and equipment and finally asked one of the security folks about it. He was so talkative and nice, said — (SPOILER) — Robert Downey Jr was there last night and they were driving all sorts of supercars. We had a good talk and some laughs.”

During the conversation, a spoiler about RDJ's possible comeback as his superhero role appeared. According to the report, Robert was seen driving supercars about the White House. This update, interestingly, corresponds with news of RDJ actively filming for his 'Dream Cars' project, which debuted some time ago.



Although Brave New World takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, it is unknown whether a flashback scene will be included. There has been a lot of conjecture about RDJ's return to the MCU. Despite prior rumours indicating his comeback, fans still anxiously anticipate the superstar's return to the big screen.

While Iron Man's character was killed off in Endgame, and other MCU roles have been handed on to other actors, there has been no indication of another actor taking on the part of Iron Man.

About Captain America: Brave New World

Julius Onah directs Captain America: Brave New World from a script written by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's lead writers Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson. Anthony Mackie reprises his role as Sam Wilson, who has officially taken on the mantle of the MCU's new Captain America in the film. Returning Falcon and Winter Soldier actors Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly will reprise their roles as Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley, respectively.

Additionally, The Incredible Hulk actors Tim Blake Nelson and Liv Tyler will reprise their roles as Marvel villains Samuel Sterns/Leader and Betty Ross 15 years after the theatrical launch of the Edward Norton-led blockbuster. New World Order will also include MCU newbies Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross, Shira Haas as Sabra, Xosha Roquemore, and Seth Rollins in unspecified roles.