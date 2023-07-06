Entertainment

Sylvester Stallone's Birthday Special: 7 most memorable characters

Sylvester Stallone, the iconic action star, has portrayed numerous memorable characters throughout his career and had made an enduring impact on the action genre.

John Rambo (Rambo series)

Stallone brought the troubled Vietnam War veteran to life, showcasing his physicality and resilience in a series of high-octane action films.

Marion Cobretti (Cobra)

Stallone played a tough-as-nails cop who takes on a ruthless cult leader in this gritty and intense crime thriller.

Rocky Balboa (Rocky series)

Stallone's breakthrough role, portraying the underdog boxer Rocky Balboa, won him critical acclaim and established him as a Hollywood superstar.

Barney Ross (The Expendables series)

Stallone led an ensemble cast of action stars as the leader of a team of mercenaries, combining humor, camaraderie, and explosive action.

Gabe Walker (Cliffhanger)

Stallone portrayed a mountain rescue expert forced to confront a group of ruthless criminals in a treacherous mountain landscape.

Ray Breslin (Escape Plan)

Stallone played a structural security expert who finds himself trapped in an impregnable prison.

Judge Dredd (Judge Dredd)

Stallone donned the iconic helmet and portrayed the no-nonsense law enforcement officer in this sci-fi adaptation, delivering a mix of action and dystopian drama.

