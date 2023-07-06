Sylvester Stallone's Birthday Special: 7 most memorable characters

Entertainment
Sylvester Stallone, the iconic action star, has portrayed numerous memorable characters throughout his career and had made an enduring impact on the action genre.
Stallone brought the troubled Vietnam War veteran to life, showcasing his physicality and resilience in a series of high-octane action films.
Stallone played a tough-as-nails cop who takes on a ruthless cult leader in this gritty and intense crime thriller.
Stallone's breakthrough role, portraying the underdog boxer Rocky Balboa, won him critical acclaim and established him as a Hollywood superstar.
Stallone led an ensemble cast of action stars as the leader of a team of mercenaries, combining humor, camaraderie, and explosive action.
Stallone portrayed a mountain rescue expert forced to confront a group of ruthless criminals in a treacherous mountain landscape.
Stallone played a structural security expert who finds himself trapped in an impregnable prison.
Stallone donned the iconic helmet and portrayed the no-nonsense law enforcement officer in this sci-fi adaptation, delivering a mix of action and dystopian drama.