Shahid Kapoor's Farzi to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to YOU and more OTT releases in February

OTT releases in February 2023: From the Marvel film 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' to Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut 'Farzi,' February has a lot to offer OTT lovers.

Many films, ranging in size from big-budget blockbusters from major studios to smaller films, have been released via various OTTs. There are other exciting choices, such as action, mystery, drama, and thrillers. From 'Head Bush' to 'The Luminaries,' your amusement is guaranteed. So grab some munchies, grab a blanket, and go on the thrilling adventure of binge-watching.

Here's a list of movies releasing on the OTT platform:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+ Hotstar

The much-anticipated Marvel film is set for its OTT release on February 1. Written and directed by Ryan Coogler, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is a 2022 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character 'Black Panther'. The film was released in theatres on November 11.

YOU, Season 4 Part 1 on Netflix

On February 9, Season 4 Part 1 of the American psychological thriller television series 'YOU' will be released. The series is based on Caroline Kepnes' novel and chronicles the life of Joe Goldberg. Penn Badgley plays Goldberg, while Tati Gabrielle plays Tati.

Farzi on Amazon Prime

Shahid Kapoor has teamed up with 'The Family Man' creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, for the upcoming series 'Farzi'. The Prime video series will premiere on the OTT platform on February 10.

Lost on ZEE5

'Lost; is an emotional thriller about the hunt for lost qualities like empathy and honesty. The thriller, starring Yami Gautam Dhar, will release on February 16. The film is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and stars Shyamal Sengupta and Ritesh Shah.

Head Bush-January 2023, Zee5

Shoonya directed the relevant 2022 Kannada movie. The autobiography ‘My Days in the Underworld’ by Agni Sridhar, a Bengaluru underworld expert, inspired this political crime thriller.

Prizefighter: February 03, Lionsgate Play

'Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher' shows the life of the Champion of England and bare-knuckle prize winner Jem Belcher in the early nineteenth century. The video depicts the birth of modern-day boxing and Jem Belcher's role as a pioneer.

Baghdad Central-February 17 Lionsgate Play

Baghdad Central' is an interesting task set in war-torn Iraq that steadily intensifies before reaching an explosive conclusion. By telling a tale from the perspective of Iraqi residents rather than Americans or Britons.