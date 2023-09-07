Shahid Kapoor posts adorable birthday wish for his wife, Mira Kapoor with mushy photographs; see pics

On July 7, 2015, the couple exchanged vows in a private wedding ceremony in New Delhi. Misha, a daughter, was born to the couple in August 2016; Zain, a son, was born to them in September 2018.

The love between Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor is frequently seen turning the town red. From going on dinner dates to enthralling their admirers on social media, they do it all. Shahid and Mira are captivating to watch. Despite being well-known, the Jab We Met actor is quite careful about what he discloses in public and in his private life. Shahid never forgets to publicly show his loved ones his affection, though. Now, on September 7, the actor used his social media accounts to wish his beloved wife a happy birthday.

This morning, Shahid Kapoor uploaded several pictures to his Instagram account with his wife. The duo can be seen posing gorgeously in the shots, and everyone is swooning over their smokin' hot chemistry! The ethnically attired pair looks wonderful together in the lovely photographs. While the Kabir Singh actor poses in a stylish black kurta while wearing a pearl necklace and understated dewy makeup, his stunning better half is wearing a stunning navy blue designer saree. Shahid captioned the post, “Mira the queen of my heart. Happy birthday to you and oh so lucky me to have you all for me always and forever.” Check out the post here:

Shahid's parents chose Mira and later the couple got married. On July 7, 2015, the couple exchanged vows in a private wedding ceremony in New Delhi. Misha, their daughter, was born to the couple in August 2016; Zain, a son, was born to them in September 2018. Additionally, their youngest child, Zain, just turned five, proving how quickly time passes.

