    Kusha Kapila breaks silence on receiving hate for divorce from ex-husband Zorawar Ahluwalia

    Kusha Kapila was questioned about the inappropriate comments she received after announcing her separation from her estranged husband. To this, she opened up and said she has an unbreakable and solid support system of her family, friends, and colleagues, who just come out and protect her.

    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 2:39 PM IST

    Kusha Kapila, who is currently making waves for being a part of two Bollywood films - Thank You For Coming and Sukhee, was recently embroiled in a controversy after she announced her divorce from her husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia after six years of marital bliss. Kusha has been soaring high in her professional career. From making her debut at Cannes to collaborating with Bollywood biggies, globally prominent social media sensation and content creator Kusha Kapila has come a long way. Since she announced her divorce, her personal life has grabbed a lot of limelight. Because of this, she has become an easy target for trolls.

    In a recent interview with a leading entertainment portal, Kusha Kapila opened up about the hate comments she has received after announcing her divorce from Zorawar. But not so long back, media mills got loaded with countless half-baked speculative stories and unending reports. These reports clearly revealed that Kusha is dating Arjun Kapoor, which is why the actor and his girlfriend, Malaika Arora, have broken up. The rumours and hate comments became so intense and brutal that Kusha had to address the same. She candidly took to Instagram and wrote, "Roj apne baare me itni bakwaas padh kar mujhe apna khud se ek formal introduction karwana padega."

    In the interview, Kusha Kapila was asked about the inappropriate comments she received after announcing her separation from her estranged husband. To this, Kusha said she has a solid and unbreakable support system of her family, friends, and colleagues, who just come out and protect her. Kusha called it ‘natural to receive such hate online’ as a public person. Speaking more about the same, Kusha stated what she believes is that kuch to log kehenge, logo ka kaam hain kehna, so she does not let hate comments get her.

    She said, "I understand this is a part of being a public person. If you are profiting off being a public person, I understand this is now a part of that. Kuch toh log kahenge logon ka kaam hai kehna, which was going to happen. I think my life now is in the service of making my skin thicker and thicker every day. It is just what I work towards literally every day. I have to be immune. I have to be thick-skinned. The scars will begin to heal soon enough."

    On June 26, 2023, Kusha took to her Instagram and dropped a picture note. She announced her separation from her husband, Zorawar. The diva also stated that it was a tough decision for them, and they will continue being loving co-parents to their fur baby, Maya.

