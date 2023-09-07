Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rakesh Roshan celebrates 74th birthday with friends and family; see pictures inside

    Rakesh Roshan's 74th birthday celebration featured heartwarming moments with family and friends, including Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad. A video with industry pals like Jeetendra Kapoor added to the joy, marking 50 years of their friendship

    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 3:01 PM IST

    Rakesh Roshan celebrated his 74th birthday on September 6, and he recently shared a picture from his birthday celebration that included his family and loved ones. The veteran filmmaker had earlier posted a video from his birthday festivities, where he was joined by friends such as Jeetendra Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Shashi Ranjan, and it quickly went viral on social media, with fans showering him with love and birthday wishes.

    In this new picture, Rakesh Roshan can be seen in the center, ready to cut his birthday cake, with his wife Pinkie Roshan standing behind him. Hrithik Roshan's sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, flank Pinkie on either side, while Rajesh Roshan poses next to Rakesh Roshan. Although Hrithik Roshan himself is absent from the photo, his girlfriend, Saba Azad, was part of the celebration and is seen standing behind Pashmina Roshan in the picture.

    Rakesh Roshan expressed his gratitude in the caption, saying, "Thank you, family, for the countless memories we have made together." The picture captures a heartwarming family moment during the birthday celebration.

    Additionally, in a video shared by Rakesh Roshan the day before, he celebrated his 50-year friendship with industry friends like Jeetendra Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Shashi Ranjan. They were seen singing the birthday song as Rakesh Roshan cut his cake, and he expressed his gratitude for their enduring friendship in the caption.

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2023, 3:01 PM IST
