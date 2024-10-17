Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor twin in black; shares adorable photos [PICTURES]

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput continue to set couple goals with their frequent public displays of affection and support for each other’s work. Their latest social media post, featuring a joyful selfie with friends, has delighted fans

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput continue to captivate their fans with relationship goals every time they are spotted together. The couple often displays affection or offers encouragement for each other’s professional achievements in public. Their recent social media post is no exception, offering a visual treat to their followers. Shahid's bright smile in a picture with Mira during an outing with friends was a particular highlight.

Mira Rajput shared an Instagram story featuring a joyful selfie of the couple with friends. Shahid can be seen beaming behind Mira, while their two friends posed beside them. Mira wore a stylish black puffer jacket, and Shahid coordinated with a black outfit. In her caption, she referred to the moment as the "Annual Scene."

Earlier, both Shahid and Mira had shared selfies on their Instagram accounts, where they were seen posing against a backdrop of snow-capped mountains. Shahid held Mira close, both clad in cozy puffer jackets and trendy glasses. Fans quickly filled the comments section with admiration, calling them "Couple goals," while another described them as the "Best couple ever."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who married in 2015, are parents to two children. Their first child, a daughter named Misha, was born in 2016, followed by their son Zain in 2018.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Kriti Sanon. Fans are eagerly awaiting the second season of Farzi, which Shahid confirmed in an interview, saying that the response had been overwhelming and hinted that the open-ended storyline offers more opportunities for future developments.

Additionally, Shahid is set to star in the action thriller Deva with Pooja Hegde. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 14, 2025. He is also expected to appear in Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues.

