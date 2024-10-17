Sana Saeed aka choti Anjali from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' shares throwback photos from film set [PHOTOS]

Sana Saeed, who gained fame as the child star Anjali in the 1998 blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, recently shared nostalgic photos to mark the film’s 26th anniversary. She expressed her gratitude for being part of the iconic film, sparking fond memories among fans and the cast

Sana Saeed, best known for her role as Anjali in the 1998 blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, shared throwback photos on social media to celebrate the film’s 26th anniversary. Reflecting on her time on set, Sana expressed gratitude for being part of the iconic movie and fondly remembered her childhood days working alongside the cast. Fans reacted warmly to her post, reminiscing about her memorable role.

Through her Instagram, Sana shared several photos with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Farida Jalal, and others. In her caption, she expressed how each year she is reminded of the beautiful memories she created as a young child and acknowledged how fortunate she felt to work with such an incredible team. Sana thanked Karan Johar for casting her and mentioned the wonderful cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Salman Khan, Farida Jalal, and others, expressing deep appreciation for all the love the film has received over the years.

Fans were quick to respond to her post, with one recalling how they watched the movie during college and remembered Sana as Anjali for years. Another fan commented on how amazing and beautiful the post was.

Kajol, who played the lively character Anjali, also took to Instagram to reflect on the film. She mentioned that even though 26 years had passed, she still feels the same about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She shared several photos of herself with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji and reflected on their time together on set, reminiscing about the bonds they formed while working on the movie.

ALSO READ: Liam Payne passes away aged 31: Check out his best songs from solo career [WATCH]

Meanwhile, Karan Johar marked the anniversary by sharing a montage video that highlighted both iconic scenes and behind-the-scenes moments. In his caption, he nostalgically reflected on elements like neon shirts, basketball games, and friendships that turned into love, calling his first film as a director a special experience. He expressed immense gratitude for the cast and crew and for the memories that have lived on for over two decades.

Latest Videos