A leaked photo of Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of his upcoming film King has gone viral, sparking fan frenzy. Deepika Padukone also confirmed her role, adding to the buzz.

A brand-new leaked photo of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of his much-awaited film King has taken social media by storm. Dressed in a sleek black suit and dark sunglasses, Shah Rukh is seen standing on what appears to be a dock or near a ship, exuding sheer charisma.

Gun in Hand, Intensity in Eyes

What grabbed the internet’s attention was the actor holding a gun in his left hand, aimed slightly forward, suggesting an intense action-packed scene from the film. His stance and serious expression have fans speculating that “King” will showcase Shah Rukh in a fierce, high-stakes avatar, perhaps unlike any of his previous roles.

Social Media Frenzy

As the leaked still circulated across platforms like Reddit, fans were quick to shower praise on SRK’s look, calling it “deadly,” “badass,” and “cinematic gold.” The image has only amplified the already buzzing anticipation around the film.

Deepika Padukone Confirms Role

Adding fuel to the fire, Deepika Padukone recently confirmed her participation in King. She shared a heartwarming post featuring a behind-the-scenes image of her holding Shah Rukh’s hand on set. The picture, likely from day one of the shoot, did not reveal their faces but hinted at the duo’s powerful on-screen chemistry.

In the caption, Deepika reflected on her first film with Shah Rukh, ‘Om Shanti Om’ and expressed gratitude for everything she learned from him during her debut.

King: One of 2025’s Most Anticipated Films

With the leak and Deepika’s announcement, King has once again cemented itself as one of Bollywood’s most awaited releases. While the production team has remained tight-lipped, fans now wait eagerly for an official teaser or trailer drop.