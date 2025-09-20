Deepika Padukone has confirmed her departure from the Kalki 2898 AD sequel, a decision mutually agreed upon with the producers

Deepika Padukone has officially addressed her decision to exit the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD while also sharing the exciting news that she will be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan for their upcoming film King. In a social media post featuring a picture of their hands clasped together, she reflected on the lesson SRK had taught her nearly 18 years ago during Om Shanti Om: that the experience of making a film and the people involved are far more important than the film’s success. Deepika noted that she has applied this principle to every professional decision since, which she believes is why she and Shah Rukh are collaborating on their sixth film together. She tagged SRK in the post and used the hashtags #King and #Day1, signaling the start of a new chapter in one of Bollywood’s most celebrated on-screen pairings. King will mark her sixth film with Shah Rukh Khan since their debut in 2007.

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Exit

Vyjayanthi Movies confirmed Deepika’s departure from the Kalki 2898 AD sequel through an official statement on X (formerly Twitter), explaining that after careful consideration, they mutually decided to part ways. The note emphasized that despite the long journey of making the first film, they could not establish the level of partnership required for a project of this scale and wished Deepika the best for her future projects.

Director Nag Ashwin also posted a cryptic message on Instagram alongside a fan edit of Krishna’s entry, noting that while one cannot change the past, one can choose what happens next. This subtle post sparked speculation among fans about whether it was a response to Deepika’s exit.

Reasons Behind the Decision

Industry insiders suggest that this decision aligns with Deepika’s philosophy of selecting projects that fit her vision and personal priorities. Earlier in May, she had walked away from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit due to an eight-hour work demand, profit-sharing clauses, and her preference to prioritize motherhood while avoiding Telugu dialogues. Her departure from Kalki 2898 AD appears consistent with her approach of making professional choices that balance commitment, personal values, and creative alignment.

Fans of Deepika have welcomed the announcement of King, expressing excitement about her reunion with Shah Rukh Khan, while discussions about her exit from Kalki 2898 AD continue to trend across social media platforms.