The 71st National Film Awards in Delhi celebrated cinema’s finest, with Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Vikrant Massey sharing heartwarming moments that charmed audiences on and off the stage

The 71st National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi turned into a memorable evening for Indian cinema as several stars were honoured for their remarkable contributions. Social media has since been flooded with snapshots and clips of the event, particularly the moments when awardees received their honours from President Droupadi Murmu.

While the stage celebrations caught much attention, it was the behind-the-scenes camaraderie between Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Vikrant Massey that truly captured fans’ hearts. A viral clip showed the three actors seated together, playfully helping each other adjust their National Award medals.

Funny Exchange

Recalling the light-hearted exchange, Vikrant Massey described it as a “childlike” moment that reflected the humility and joy of his senior colleagues. He shared that Shah Rukh Khan had casually remarked about wearing the medal, to which both Rani and he responded with equal enthusiasm. The trio then assisted one another, relishing the shared experience like excited children.

This year, Vikrant and Shah Rukh were jointly awarded Best Actor in a Leading Role for 12th Fail and Jawan respectively, while Rani Mukerji bagged Best Actress for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

Speaking about his own experience on stage, Vikrant admitted that he was primarily focused on not making mistakes during the brief moment of receiving the award. He explained that the formalities were time-bound and required strict adherence to protocol in the presence of the President. His main concern, he revealed, was to stay composed, get a picture worthy of treasuring at home, and walk away gracefully without faltering.

Winning the award, Vikrant reflected, was the culmination of a dream he had nurtured since his early 20s. He recalled how, back in 2007 when he travelled to Baroda for his first television project, he had promised himself that he would one day win a National Award. Now, with the dream fulfilled, he felt both elated and deeply responsible. He stressed the importance of honouring the medium of cinema, striving to improve his craft, and using his work not only to entertain but also to inform, inspire, and represent ordinary people.

12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, tells the real-life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame immense struggles while preparing for the UPSC examination. The film also highlights the crucial support of his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, with Medha Shankr playing a pivotal role in the narrative.