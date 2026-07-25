Photos and videos of Shah Rukh Khan vacationing in London with his family have surfaced online. The timing of the public outing is notable, given the actor's silence on the CJP's Jantar Mantar protest.

The CJP's rallies at Jantar Mantar continue, and while practically everyone in Bollywood has spoken out on the issue, Shah Rukh Khan's silence is clear. While the actor has yet to address the problem, he was photographed holidaying in London with his family.

Several photos and videos of him with his wife, Gauri Khan, and his children, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan, have recently appeared on social media. In a video, Shah Rukh Khan was seen sporting casual, comfortable clothing. The actor sported baggy trousers, a plain T-shirt, and a hoodie.

Scroll to load tweet…

The actor's appearance occurred during one of the country's largest protests in recent memory, with many celebrities, including Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, expressing their support for students demanding a better education system.

Scroll to load tweet…

Shah Rukh Khan's fake post regarding the CJP protest went viral.

A social media user published a screenshot of a statement claimed to Shah Rukh Khan, which garnered attention. However, the screenshot is not authentic, as SRK has yet to respond to the ongoing protest.

The text in the screenshot reads, “To all the dear students, Tum logon ne dikhaya hai ke asli taakat kahan hai. Books mein, pen mein, aur awaaz mein. Tumhara protest sirf ek exam ke against nahi, balki ek behtar, transparent, aur fair system ke liye hai. Har student deserve karta hai ki uski mehnat ka hisab ho, na ki kisi leak ya scam ka. Yeh ladai sahi hai, aur yeh zaroori hai. Youth hi hamara future hai. Tum log frustrated ho sakte ho, thake hue ho sakte ho, lekin haar mat maanna. Apni baat peacefully rakho, apne haq ke liye ladte raho, lekin apne aap ko safe rakho. Desh ke leaders, authorities, aur hum sabko students ki awaaz sunni chahiye. Unki demands ko seriously lena chahiye, reforms laane chahiye, taaki aage se koi aur student aisa suffer na kare. Main tum sabke saath hoon, emotionally and morally…!!"

Scroll to load tweet…

Shah Rukh Khan on work front

Shah Rukh is presently filming on Siddharth Anand's King. He'll be seen with his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, and Rani Mukerji. The film is set to enter cinemas on December 24, 2026.