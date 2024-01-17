Shah Rukh Khan to announce three new films in 2024? Here's what we know

Shah Rukh Khan, following 2023 hits 'Pathaan,' 'Jawan,' and 'Dunki,' plans a surprise for 2024. After a London break, he'll announce three films, keeping genres secret to surprise fans. Despite script options, he'll take time to decide his next move, aiming to continue his successful streak

Shah Rukh Khan, after a triumphant 2023 with the success of 'Pathaan,' 'Jawan,' and 'Dunki,' is set to surprise his fans in 2024. The actor, having taken a short New Year vacation with his family in London, is gearing up to unveil his lineup of projects for the year.

In a report by Hindustan Times, it was revealed that Shah Rukh Khan is delighted with the outcome of the past year, where his hard work translated into box office success. After his well-deserved break in London, the actor is now ready to plan his next moves.

According to a source, Shah Rukh Khan is not in a hurry to sign new projects, despite having scripts at hand. He plans to carefully analyze the available scripts upon his return and decide on his next ventures. The source disclosed that the actor is expected to make a significant announcement by the end of this month, revealing details about three upcoming films.

The industry is eagerly awaiting Shah Rukh Khan's next steps, and fans can anticipate the actor's announcement of his 2024 projects soon. The source emphasized that while the actor has kept the genres of his upcoming films under wraps to maintain an element of surprise for the audience, he is enthusiastic about exploring new territories in his work.

The source stated, 'Everyone in the industry is looking forward and is excited to know about his next step. He has some scripts in his hand, but he will go through them after coming back from his break. He will come and sit and analyze what he wants to do next. However, one thing is certain, and it is that he is expected to announce three films in the first month of 2024 itself, and then start working on them. He has kept the genres he wants to explore a secret as he wants to surprise his audience.'

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted outside a restaurant in a stylish appearance, accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani, adding to the anticipation surrounding his upcoming projects. As fans eagerly await the actor's next move, it seems Shah Rukh Khan is all set to continue his successful streak in the film industry in 2024.