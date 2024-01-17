Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Shah Rukh Khan to announce three new films in 2024? Here's what we know

    Shah Rukh Khan, following 2023 hits 'Pathaan,' 'Jawan,' and 'Dunki,' plans a surprise for 2024. After a London break, he'll announce three films, keeping genres secret to surprise fans. Despite script options, he'll take time to decide his next move, aiming to continue his successful streak

    Shah Rukh Khan to announce three new films in 2024? Here's what we know ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 5:05 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan, after a triumphant 2023 with the success of 'Pathaan,' 'Jawan,' and 'Dunki,' is set to surprise his fans in 2024. The actor, having taken a short New Year vacation with his family in London, is gearing up to unveil his lineup of projects for the year.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    In a report by Hindustan Times, it was revealed that Shah Rukh Khan is delighted with the outcome of the past year, where his hard work translated into box office success. After his well-deserved break in London, the actor is now ready to plan his next moves.

    According to a source, Shah Rukh Khan is not in a hurry to sign new projects, despite having scripts at hand. He plans to carefully analyze the available scripts upon his return and decide on his next ventures. The source disclosed that the actor is expected to make a significant announcement by the end of this month, revealing details about three upcoming films.

    The industry is eagerly awaiting Shah Rukh Khan's next steps, and fans can anticipate the actor's announcement of his 2024 projects soon. The source emphasized that while the actor has kept the genres of his upcoming films under wraps to maintain an element of surprise for the audience, he is enthusiastic about exploring new territories in his work.

    ALSO READ: Sania Mirza's cryptic post on marriage challenges refuels divorce speculations with Shoaib Malik

    The source stated, 'Everyone in the industry is looking forward and is excited to know about his next step. He has some scripts in his hand, but he will go through them after coming back from his break. He will come and sit and analyze what he wants to do next. However, one thing is certain, and it is that he is expected to announce three films in the first month of 2024 itself, and then start working on them. He has kept the genres he wants to explore a secret as he wants to surprise his audience.'

    Recently, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted outside a restaurant in a stylish appearance, accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani, adding to the anticipation surrounding his upcoming projects. As fans eagerly await the actor's next move, it seems Shah Rukh Khan is all set to continue his successful streak in the film industry in 2024.

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2024, 5:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Sreyas Mohan? All you need to know about actor-politician Suresh Gopi's businessman son-in-law RKK

    Who is Sreyas Mohan? All you need to know about actor-politician Suresh Gopi's businessman son-in-law

    Tennis Sania Mirza's cryptic post on marriage challenges refuels divorce speculations with Shoaib Malik osf

    Sania Mirza's cryptic post on marriage challenges refuels divorce speculations with Shoaib Malik

    Main Atal Hoon Trailer: Witness how Pankaj Tripathi embodies Atal Bihari Vajpayee; video highlights key moments of ex-PM RBA

    Main Atal Hoon Trailer: Witness how Pankaj Tripathi embodies Atal Bihari Vajpayee; video highlights key moment

    Mia Khalifa shares video of Jewish woman mocking, following her amid her support for Palestinian fighters

    Mia Khalifa shares video of Jewish woman mocking, following her amid her support for Palestinian fighters

    Aanand L Rai on Dhanush's odd casting in 'Raanjhanaa'; talks about allegation of romanticizing stalking ATG

    Aanand L Rai on Dhanush's odd casting in 'Raanjhanaa'; talks about allegation of romanticizing stalking

    Recent Stories

    Explained: Who are Jaish al-Adl group that was attacked by Iran in Pakistan; what is the Kulbhushan Jadhav link? avv

    Explained: Who are Jaish al-Adl group that was attacked by Iran in Pak; what is the Kulbhushan Jadhav link?

    Ayodhya to get world's largest 'Solar Powered Street Lights Line' anr

    Ayodhya to get world's largest 'Solar Powered Street Lights Line'

    Tennis Happy Birthday Angelique Kerber: 10 quotes by the German tennis star osf

    Happy Birthday Angelique Kerber: 10 quotes by the German tennis star

    Photos from Mecca and Medina: TV star Hina Khan performs her second 'Umrah' RBA

    Photos from Mecca and Medina: TV star Hina Khan performs her second 'Umrah'

    Football Kylian Mbappe's transfer news: PSG present 'irresistible offer' to French star amid Real Madrid speculation osf

    Kylian Mbappe's transfer news: PSG present 'irresistible offer' to French star amid Real Madrid speculation

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon