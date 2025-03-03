Oscar 2025: 'Theatre- going experience under threat....', says best director winner Sean Baker

The 2025 Oscars concluded with Sean Baker emerging as one of the night’s biggest winners, earning Best Director for Anora. His speech went beyond celebration, urging action to preserve movie theaters. Highlighting the decline of independent cinemas, Baker emphasized their cultural significance and communal experience

Oscar 2025: 'Theatre- going experience under threat....', says best director winner Sean Baker ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 1:08 PM IST

The 2025 Oscars have wrapped up, and one of the night’s most celebrated winners was Sean Baker, who took home the award for Best Director for his film Anora.

Baker’s acceptance speech went beyond personal gratitude, serving as a call to action to safeguard the future of movie theaters. He emphasized that the reason everyone was gathered at the ceremony and watching the broadcast was their shared love of cinema. Reflecting on where that love was first sparked, he highlighted the importance of experiencing films in a theater setting. According to Baker, watching a movie in a theater with an audience creates a unique sense of connection, allowing people to laugh and cry together—an experience that, he noted, feels even more essential in a world often marked by division.

However, he also voiced concerns that this experience was under threat, particularly for independently owned theaters. He pointed out that during the pandemic, the U.S. had lost around 1,000 screens, and the decline was ongoing. If this trend continued, he warned, it could result in the loss of a vital cultural institution.

Baker’s heartfelt speech was met with applause from the audience, resonating with many in the film industry. As someone who has dedicated his career to independent filmmaking, he understands the crucial role that smaller theaters play in supporting emerging and innovative voices in cinema.

ALSO READ: Oscar 2025: 'I'm Still Here' directed by Walter Salles wins Best International Film award; Read on

Anora was both a critical and commercial success, with its Oscar win marking the culmination of a strong awards season. The film had received six nominations in total, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Actress for Mikey Madison. Baker accepted his award from Quentin Tarantino and expressed gratitude to his team, particularly his wife, Samantha Quan, who also served as a producer on the film.

In addition to his directing honor, Baker was also recognized for Best Film Editing, further solidifying Anora’s impact on the industry.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Khakee The Bengal Chapter': Prosenjit Chatterjee starrer crime thriller to release on THIS date; Read on ATG

'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter': Prosenjit Chatterjee starrer crime thriller to release on THIS date; Read on

Oscars 2025:Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg pay emotional tribute to Quincy Jones NTI

Oscars 2025:Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg pay emotional tribute to Quincy Jones

Oscars 2025: Anora's big win; Where to watch, plot, cast and more insights MEG

Oscars 2025: Anora's big win; Where to watch, plot, cast and more insights

Oscar 2025: 'I'm Still Here' directed by Walter Salles wins Best International Film award; Read on ATG

Oscar 2025: 'I'm Still Here' directed by Walter Salles wins Best International Film award; Read on

Oscars 2025: Priyanka Chopra, Guneet Monga's 'Anuja' Misses Best Short Film win to I''m Not A Robot' NTI

Oscars 2025: Priyanka Chopra, Guneet Monga’s 'Anuja' Misses Best Short Film win to 'I'm Not A Robot'

Recent Stories

Assam rifles seizes meth worth Rs 60 crore, arrest 3 linked in drug bust vkp

Assam rifles seizes meth worth Rs 60 crore, arrest 3 linked in drug bust

India's Got Latent case: SC permits Ranveer Allahbadia to resume 'The Ranveer Show' with conditions anr

BREAKING: India's Got Latent case: SC permits Ranveer Allahbadia to resume 'The Ranveer Show' with conditions

Want Your Smartphone to Last Longer? Follow These Tips! RBA

Want Your Smartphone to Last Longer? Follow These Tips!

Andhra Pradesh: Cracker explosion at Kakinada transport facility injures four anr

Andhra Pradesh: Cracker explosion at Kakinada transport facility injures four

Xiaomi 15 Xiaomi 15 Ultra unveiled with Leica camera to compete against OnePlus 13 check India launch date and time gcw

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra unveiled with Leica camera | Check India launch date and time

Recent Videos

Champions Trophy 2025: Fans Pray as India Set to Lock Horns with Australia in Semis

Champions Trophy 2025: Fans Pray as India Set to Lock Horns with Australia in Semis

Video Icon
Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Video Icon
Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Video Icon
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Video Icon