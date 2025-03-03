Oscar 2025: 'Theatre- going experience under threat....', says best director winner Sean Baker

The 2025 Oscars concluded with Sean Baker emerging as one of the night’s biggest winners, earning Best Director for Anora. His speech went beyond celebration, urging action to preserve movie theaters. Highlighting the decline of independent cinemas, Baker emphasized their cultural significance and communal experience

Baker’s acceptance speech went beyond personal gratitude, serving as a call to action to safeguard the future of movie theaters. He emphasized that the reason everyone was gathered at the ceremony and watching the broadcast was their shared love of cinema. Reflecting on where that love was first sparked, he highlighted the importance of experiencing films in a theater setting. According to Baker, watching a movie in a theater with an audience creates a unique sense of connection, allowing people to laugh and cry together—an experience that, he noted, feels even more essential in a world often marked by division.

However, he also voiced concerns that this experience was under threat, particularly for independently owned theaters. He pointed out that during the pandemic, the U.S. had lost around 1,000 screens, and the decline was ongoing. If this trend continued, he warned, it could result in the loss of a vital cultural institution.

Baker’s heartfelt speech was met with applause from the audience, resonating with many in the film industry. As someone who has dedicated his career to independent filmmaking, he understands the crucial role that smaller theaters play in supporting emerging and innovative voices in cinema.

Anora was both a critical and commercial success, with its Oscar win marking the culmination of a strong awards season. The film had received six nominations in total, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Actress for Mikey Madison. Baker accepted his award from Quentin Tarantino and expressed gratitude to his team, particularly his wife, Samantha Quan, who also served as a producer on the film.

In addition to his directing honor, Baker was also recognized for Best Film Editing, further solidifying Anora’s impact on the industry.

