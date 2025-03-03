IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane to lead KKR for new season; Venkatesh Iyer named as vice-captain

Ajinkya Rahane returned to Kolkata Knight Riders after he was bought by the franchise for INR 1.5 crore at the IPL 2025 Auction in November last year.

Kolkata Knight Riders has appointed Ajinkya Rahane as their new captain of the team for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After Shreyas Iyer, who led KKR to their third IPL triumph last season, left the franchise and was picked by Punjab Kings at the IPL 2025 Auction, there was speculation about who would take over the leadership role ahead of the new IPL season.

After months of speculation, Kolkata Knight Riders finally broke the news of a new captain. The Kolkata-based franchise has now entrusted veteran Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane with captaincy duties ahead of the IPL 2025, scheduled to take place on March 22. Rahane returned to KKR after he was bought for INR 1.5 crore at the mega IPL auction in November last year. The 36-year-old played for Kolkata Knight Riders for one IPL season in 2022 before plying his trade for Chennai Super Kings from 2023 to 2024.

Apart from appointing Ajinkya Rahane as captain, Kolkata Knight Riders have also named Venkatesh Iyer as vice-captain for the upcoming IPL season. Iyer was released by the franchise ahead of the IPL auction, but KKR secured the all-rounder’s service through the RTM for a whopping 23.75 crore, making him one of the most expensive players in the history of Indian Premier League.

Ajinkya Rahane’s appointment as a captain by Kolkata Knight Riders was largely due to his strong captaincy credentials, having led Team India at international level and Mumbai in domestic cricket. Rahane led Mumbai to Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumph, defeating Madhya Pradesh in the final in December last year. Rahane also displayed his exploits with the bat, amassing 469 runs, including five fifties, at an average of 58.62 in nine matches. Additionally, the veteran Indian cricketers took up captaincy responsibilities at Rajasthan Royals and Rising Pune Super Giants.

Speaking about appointing Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer as captain and vice-captain, respectively, KKR CEO Venky Mysore stated, “We are delighted to have someone like Ajinkya Rahane, who brings his experience and maturity as a leader. Also, Venkatesh Iyer has been a franchise player for KKR and brings a lot of leadership qualities. We are confident that they will combine well as we start the defense of our title.”

‘It's an honour’: Ajinkya Rahane

Accepting the leadership role entrusted to him by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2025, Ajinkya Rahane stated it is an ‘honour’ for him to lead the team, adding that the side has an excellent and balanced squad.

“It's an honour to be asked to lead KKR, which has been one of the most successful franchises in the IPL.” Rahane said in a statement released by KKR.

“I think we have an excellent and balanced squad. I look forward to working with everyone and taking up the challenge of defending our title." he added.

Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their title defense in the IPL 2025 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, March 22.

