Kerala: Class 12 student found hanging at home in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of exams, suicide note recovered

A 17-year-old student in Thiruvananthapuram was found dead in his room on the day of his exams. 

Updated: Mar 3, 2025, 4:19 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram:  A 17-year-old plus two student, Darshan, was found hanging in his bedroom in Thiruvananthapuram's Maruthankuzhi area in Vattiyoorkavu. The incident happened on the day his exams were scheduled to begin, and police reported that a suicide note expressed his concern about the exams.

According to the note, Darshan had studied extensively and revised his material, but felt overwhelmed by his inability to recall what he studied. He apologized to his parents, stating that they had never troubled him and that he was grateful for their support.

"My parents have never troubled me for anything. If they had, I might have become something. I am leaving because I am not hard-hearted", the note reads.

The note also included a message to his friends, encouraging them to strive for greatness.

Darshan's body was discovered in his bedroom at the 'Darsaneeyam' house, where he lived with his parents. He was a student at Vazhuthacaud Chinmaya Vidyalaya and was described as their only son. Police are investigating the incident. 

(Suicide is not a solution to anything. Try to survive. Seek the help of mental health professionals. Call the 'Disha' helpline when you have such thoughts. Toll free helpline number: 1056, 0471-2552056)

