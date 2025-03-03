Chanakya Niti: 6 tips for happy married life between Husband, Wife

Lifestyle
According to Chanakya Niti, every husband should give importance to his wife in these 6 matters. This will increase love and trust between them
The husband should put his earnings in his wife's hands. This will prevent poverty in the house and increase wealth
The husband should give freedom to his wife. Her advice should be taken in household matters. This will bring peace to the house
The husband should give love and respect to his wife. This is the foundation of a happy married life
The husband should protect his wife in every way. A husband who stands by his wife in every situation will be happy
The physical relationship between husband and wife should be good. This will keep their married life happy forever
Just as your wife takes care of your family, you should also take care of her family. Give them love and respect
