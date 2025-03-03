Lifestyle

Chanakya Niti: 6 tips for happy married life between Husband, Wife

Importance in 6 Matters

According to Chanakya Niti, every husband should give importance to his wife in these 6 matters. This will increase love and trust between them

Earnings in Wife's Hands

The husband should put his earnings in his wife's hands. This will prevent poverty in the house and increase wealth

Freedom for Wife

The husband should give freedom to his wife. Her advice should be taken in household matters. This will bring peace to the house

Giving Love is Important

The husband should give love and respect to his wife. This is the foundation of a happy married life

Protection

The husband should protect his wife in every way. A husband who stands by his wife in every situation will be happy

Married Life

The physical relationship between husband and wife should be good. This will keep their married life happy forever

Respect for Wife's Family

Just as your wife takes care of your family, you should also take care of her family. Give them love and respect

[PHOTOS] Raveena Tandon inspired 5 blouse design for Holi celebration

PHOTOS: Who is Shresta Iyer? Meet Shreyas Iyer's beautiful sister

PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's 5 stylish hairstyles for YOUR Holi Party

PHOTOS: Salman Khan's fashion tips for men over 55 to look younger