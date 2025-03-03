Oscars 2025:Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg pay emotional tribute to Quincy Jones

At the 2025 Oscars, Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg paid tribute to Quincy Jones, celebrating his legacy in music and film, followed by a powerful performance from Queen Latifah.

Oscars 2025:Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg pay emotional tribute to Quincy Jones
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 3, 2025, 2:13 PM IST

The 2025 Oscars ceremony was filled with memorable moments, but one of the most emotional tributes was to the late Quincy Jones, who was honoured by Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg.

The duo, who starred together in 'The Color Purple', took the stage on Sunday night to celebrate Jones' incredible legacy in music and film.

"Tonight we honor the true American legend, whose movies and music continue to inspire us all," said Winfrey, as per Variety.

Goldberg added, "When we talk about Black excellence, we're talking about Quincy. In 1967, Quincy Jones was the first Black composer nominated in the original song category for 'The Eyes of Love' in the film 'Banning,'" Variety reported.

The tribute was followed by a powerful performance by Queen Latifah, who sang 'Ease on Down the Road' from The Wiz, a film that Jones produced and for which he won a Grammy Award.

Backup singers and dancers accompanied Latifah's performance, and it brought the house down.

Jones' incredible career spanned over six decades, and he won 28 Grammy Awards, including six for the 1990 album 'Back on the Block.'

He was also nominated for seven Oscars, including for his work on 'The Color Purple', which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. 

