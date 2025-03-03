'The Paradise' first glimpse OUT: Nani starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

On March 3, the makers of The Paradise unveiled a glimpse of Nani’s upcoming film, directed by Srikanth Odela. The promo, showcasing Nani in a dramatic transformation, created excitement among fans. Along with the teaser, the team announced that the film would hit theaters on March 26, 2026

On March 3, the makers of The Paradise unveiled a glimpse of the upcoming Telugu film starring Nani and directed by Srikanth Odela. The promo, which showcases Nani in a striking transformation, has generated significant excitement among fans. Along with the video, the team also announced that the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 26, 2026.

Sharing the promo in five languages—Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, English, and Spanish—Nani expressed his enthusiasm for the project. He described it as their "statement," emphasizing the film’s grandeur and energy while mentioning Srikanth Odela and composer Anirudh Ravichander’s contributions.

The 1-minute-46-second clip begins with a reference to how doves and parrots have been admired throughout history, while crows have largely been overlooked. In the film, Nani portrays a leader who stands up for an oppressed community. A voiceover from his character’s mother narrates a tale about "scary crows," setting the tone for his revolutionary journey. Sporting a braided hairstyle and wielding a gun, Nani’s character is seen leading a movement.

At the 2024 Filmfare Awards, Srikanth Odela wore a shirt featuring an image of a crow. During the event, Nani pointed to the design and hinted that it held significance for their upcoming film. He further suggested that by the following year, the crow symbol would dominate the awards scene.

Produced on a grand scale by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise features music by Anirudh Ravichander. The film’s cast also includes Sonali Kulkarni alongside other actors, while the technical crew comprises editor Navin Nooli and cinematographer GK Vishnu. This marks the second collaboration between Nani and Srikanth Odela after their successful venture Dasara.

