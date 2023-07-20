Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan shares photo of Mannat, says home is 'a place we can truly be ourselves'

Because of how extraordinary Mannat is, fans frequently gather outside the home of their favourite actors to take pictures. Gauri Khan recently shared a photo of the Mannat home she shares with Shah Rukh Khan.

Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan live with their parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan in Mannat. The celebrity wife and interior designer recently released a fresh snap of a room she designed. She shared a look inside her opulent Mumbai house on Instagram on Tuesday. She posed in the room's furnishings, which included a vintage console table, artwork, and unique light fixtures, and she looked elegant. Mannat is remarkable in every way, which is why admirers go to take pictures in front of the home of their favourite star. Fans have seen inside views of the home in the pictures and videos the couple and their visitors have shared, but recently, an image provided by Gauri captured the attention of online users.

Gauri is posing near the stairs while sporting a denim-on-denim ensemble that includes a blazer with a dark blue top underneath and tattered trousers. She was leaning up against a black console table with silver jugs. A huge picture frame, two antique lamps, and a mirror are all mounted on the wall. The image displayed the mauve wall in the background and wooden flooring.

Gauri's post was captioned: A home is a place we can truly be ourselves… and how it is designed speaks volumes. To know about my thoughts on design, pick up my coffee table book."Actor Sangeeta Bijlani wrote, "So lovely..." Zoya Akhtar posted severak emojis in the comments section of Gauri's post. A fan commented, "Very beautiful." Another lauded the post and wrote,“Once Shah Rukh said 'Our family ages backward'. And your family is proving this (heart emoji). You look so young Gauri.” Shah Rukh Khan travelled to Mumbai in May of this year to support Gauri Khan at the publication of her book, My Life in Design. He discussed the renovation of Mannat.

