Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Videos: Shah Rukh Khan's midnight appearance for fans; greets people outside Mannat on his 57th birthday

    Today, November 2, marks Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday. Shah Rukh and his son AbRam met admirers gathering outside his residence. Fans assembled outside Mannat on the occasion and showered the celebrity with affection.
     

    Shah Rukh Khan's midnight appearance for fans; greets people outside Mannat on his 57th birthday RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 7:43 AM IST

    On his 57th birthday, actor Shah Rukh Khan surprised fans by making a rare midnight appearance outside his Mumbai residence. Shah Rukh came to his house balcony and welcomed his fans and followers. AbRam Khan, his youngest child, joined him.

     
    Many photos and videos of Shah Rukh and his son on their balcony have surfaced on the internet. Shah Rukh waved to the large audience gathering outside his home, as we can see in a video provided by a fan account. He also sent flying kisses to his supporters, saluted, clapped, gave the thumbs-up sign, and greeted them with folded hands. The actor bent his head and placed his hand on his chest.

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: 7 iconic scenes from his movies

    Shah Rukh also performed his trademark posture of extending his arms. From the balcony, he took a picture with his supporters. 

    Shah Rukh was dressed in a black t-shirt and blue pants. AbRam was dressed in a white t-shirt and shorts. The star spent nearly two minutes with his admirers. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Fans gathered outside Mannat to greet the star, with many bearing sweets, T-shirts, and large posters of Shah Rukh.

    Also Read: SHAH RUKH KHAN BIRTHDAY SPECIAL: KNOW BADSHAH'S NET WORTH, INCOME, FEES, BUSINESS, AND MORE

    Shah Rukh will next be seen in Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on January 25, 2023.

    Aside from that, he has Rajkumar Hirani's next flick Dunki, in which he will co-star with Taapsee Pannu. Shah Rukh will also appear in filmmaker Atlee's next action movie Jawan, which will be released in theatres on June 2, 202.

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2022, 7:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Puneeth Rajkumar conferred with 'Karnataka Ratna', the state's highest civilian award posthumously AJR

    Puneeth Rajkumar conferred with 'Karnataka Ratna', the state's highest civilian award posthumously

    Who was rapper Takeoff, the third member of the group Migos shot dead in Houston AJR

    Who was rapper Takeoff, the third member of group Migos shot dead in Houston

    Malayalam Actress Assault Case: Dileep's ex-wife Manju Warrier to be summoned again for trial; report RBA

    Malayalam Actress Assault Case: Dileep's ex-wife Manju Warrier to be summoned again for trial; report

    Karnataka Rajyotsava: KGF star Yash celebrates the glory of Karnataka day, shares flying Kannada flag RBA

    Karnataka Rajyotsava: KGF star Yash celebrates the glory of Karnataka day, shares flying Kannada flag

    Thamburati Reyan NTP's biggest hit that you can't resist grooving to-vpn

    'Thamburati' : Reyan NTP's biggest hit that you can't resist grooving to. 

    Recent Stories

    Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special Know Badshah's net worth, income, fees, business, and more sur

    Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: Know Badshah's net worth, income, fees, business, and more

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh preview: Can Indian batters get their act right against the Bangladeshis?-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: Can Indian batters get their act right against the Bangladeshis?

    Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: 7 iconic scenes from his movies sur

    Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: 7 iconic scenes from his movies

    Daily Horoscope for November 2 2022 aries libra capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 2, 2022: Peaceful day for Aries, Libra; good day for Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for November 2 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 2, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon