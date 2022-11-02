Videos: Shah Rukh Khan's midnight appearance for fans; greets people outside Mannat on his 57th birthday

Today, November 2, marks Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday. Shah Rukh and his son AbRam met admirers gathering outside his residence. Fans assembled outside Mannat on the occasion and showered the celebrity with affection.

On his 57th birthday, actor Shah Rukh Khan surprised fans by making a rare midnight appearance outside his Mumbai residence. Shah Rukh came to his house balcony and welcomed his fans and followers. AbRam Khan, his youngest child, joined him.



Many photos and videos of Shah Rukh and his son on their balcony have surfaced on the internet. Shah Rukh waved to the large audience gathering outside his home, as we can see in a video provided by a fan account. He also sent flying kisses to his supporters, saluted, clapped, gave the thumbs-up sign, and greeted them with folded hands. The actor bent his head and placed his hand on his chest.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: 7 iconic scenes from his movies

Shah Rukh also performed his trademark posture of extending his arms. From the balcony, he took a picture with his supporters.

Shah Rukh was dressed in a black t-shirt and blue pants. AbRam was dressed in a white t-shirt and shorts. The star spent nearly two minutes with his admirers.

Fans gathered outside Mannat to greet the star, with many bearing sweets, T-shirts, and large posters of Shah Rukh.

Also Read: SHAH RUKH KHAN BIRTHDAY SPECIAL: KNOW BADSHAH'S NET WORTH, INCOME, FEES, BUSINESS, AND MORE

Shah Rukh will next be seen in Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on January 25, 2023.

Aside from that, he has Rajkumar Hirani's next flick Dunki, in which he will co-star with Taapsee Pannu. Shah Rukh will also appear in filmmaker Atlee's next action movie Jawan, which will be released in theatres on June 2, 202.