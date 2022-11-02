Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: Know Badshah's net worth, income, fees, business, and more

Shah Rukh Khan is a phenomenal actor from India who has done many movies in his career. He is ranked second richest in both Hollywood and Bollywood combined list. Read on to know more.



King Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood. The self-made superstar Sharukh Khan, also known as SRK, has been in the business for 30 years. This local Delhi boy has made a considerable fortune in Bollywood and has been ruling the film industry since then. SRK is one of the wealthiest actors, not just only in India but all over the globe. People from all over the world know him. As of 2022, SRK's net worth stands at $770 million, according to www.thetechoutlook.com.

All his earnings are generated from his work in movies, television hosting, production houses and stage performances. He also has his own production house called Red Chillies Entertainment. He is also the co-owner of an IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, and the Trinbago Knight Riders of the Caribbean Premier League.

The Bollywood King indeed lives in size king size. He has several houses and a massive collection of cars to his name. His Mumbai home, Mannat, is one of his most prized possessions.

t has six floors, five bedrooms, a vast library, a well-equipped gym, a pool, and a private movie theatre. Shahrukh Khan’s holiday home in Alibaug is located at the Deja Vu farms and is over 20,000 square meters. Jannat is the actor’s home in Dubai, worth around Rs 18 crores. It comprises six bedrooms, two remote-controlled garages, and a private pool directly connecting to waterfront activities. He also owns a home in his hometown, Delhi, with two floors.

All the cars owned by Shahrukh Khan as per www.thetechoutlook.com: Rolls Royce Phantom Coupe Bugatti Veyron BMW 7-Series BMW 6-Series Convertible Audi A8 L Land Rover Range Rover Sport Toyota Land Cruiser Mitsubishi Pajero Hyundai Creta Volvo BR9 (Customized Vanity Van) BMW i8 Bentley Continental GT

