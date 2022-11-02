Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: Know Badshah's net worth, income, fees, business, and more

    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan is a phenomenal actor from India who has done many movies in his career. He is ranked second richest in both Hollywood and Bollywood combined list. Read on to know more.
     

    Image: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

    King Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood. The self-made superstar Sharukh Khan, also known as SRK, has been in the business for 30 years. This local Delhi boy has made a considerable fortune in Bollywood and has been ruling the film industry since then. SRK is one of the wealthiest actors, not just only in India but all over the globe. People from all over the world know him. As of 2022, SRK’s net worth stands at $770 million, according to www.thetechoutlook.com. 

    Image: Getty Images

    All his earnings are generated from his work in movies, television hosting, production houses and stage performances. He also has his own production house called Red Chillies Entertainment. He is also the co-owner of an IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, and the Trinbago Knight Riders of the Caribbean Premier League.
    The Bollywood King indeed lives in size king size. He has several houses and a massive collection of cars to his name. His Mumbai home, Mannat, is one of his most prized possessions. 

    Image: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

    t has six floors, five bedrooms, a vast library, a well-equipped gym, a pool, and a private movie theatre. Shahrukh Khan’s holiday home in Alibaug is located at the Deja Vu farms and is over 20,000 square meters. Jannat is the actor’s home in Dubai, worth around Rs 18 crores. It comprises six bedrooms, two remote-controlled garages, and a private pool directly connecting to waterfront activities. He also owns a home in his hometown, Delhi, with two floors. 

    Image: Getty Images

    All the cars owned by Shahrukh Khan as per www.thetechoutlook.com:

    Rolls Royce Phantom Coupe

    Bugatti Veyron

    BMW 7-Series

    BMW 6-Series Convertible

    Audi A8 L

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport

    Toyota Land Cruiser

    Mitsubishi Pajero

    Hyundai Creta

    Volvo BR9 (Customized Vanity Van)

    BMW i8

    Bentley Continental GT

    Image: Getty Images

    According to thetechoutlook.com net worth of Shahrukh Khan for the past five years:

    2022 – $770 Million

    2021 – $730 Million

    2020 – $710 Million

    2019 – $690 Million

    2018 – $670 Million

