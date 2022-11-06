Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in legal trouble? Tamil filmmaker Manikam Narayanan accuses of plagiarism- report

    For his next film Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan was working with Atlee. A Tamil producer named Manikam Narayanan has now accused the creators with plagiarism.
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 6, 2022, 1:46 PM IST

    Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is now making news when Tamil producer Manickam Narayanan complained to the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) over alleged plagiarism in the film.

    He claimed that Perarasu, a 2006 Vijayakanth film, was copied by Jawan's makers. According to reports, the news implies that TFPC board members will look into the complaint following November 7, 2022, and that Manickam Narayanan supposedly controls the story's rights.

    Vijayakanth plays the twin brothers Perarasu and Ilavarasu in Perarasu. According to reports, SRK will play two characters in the Atlee movie. The Jawan creators have not yet verified it, though.

    Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu, and Priyamani are the other Tamil actors appearing in the movie. Atlee's debut film as a director in Bollywood is Jawan. On June 2, 2023, the film will be released in theatres in the following languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

    Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan 
    Shah Rukh released the first Jawan posters in June this year and referred to them as a special endeavour. A 1.5-minute video was also released alongside the news. In a statement on Jawan, Shah Rukh remarked, "Jawan is a worldwide narrative that transcends languages and geographical boundaries and is for everybody to enjoy. Atlee deserves praise for making this distinctive movie, which has also been a wonderful experience as I adore action movies! 

    Shah Rukh Khan has two intriguing films in development in addition to Jawan. He will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's film Pathaan, which he will co-star in alongside Deepika Padukone once more. The film, which will be released on January 25 of the following year, will also star John Abraham as the main adversary. Alongside Taapsee Pannu, the actor has Dunki from Rajkumar Hirani.

