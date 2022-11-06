Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan talks about Thalapathy Vijay, Salman Khan and more in AskSRK session

    Following his birthday celebrations, Shah Rukh Khan hosted an AskSRK session on Twitter. When questioned about a movie starring Thalapathy Vijay, also about Salman Khan and more, here's how he responded.

    Shah Rukh Khan talks about Thalapathy Vijay, Salman Khan and more in AskSRK session
    Everyone wants to work on a movie with Shah Rukh Khan. Many actors are now seen working in both South Indian and Bollywood movies as the distinctions between the two genres are becoming increasingly blurred. Rashmika Mandanna is making her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye, Salman Khan will appear in Chiranjeevi's Godfather, and more. 

    For Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is collaborating with South filmmaker Atlee. A recent photo of Shah Rukh Khan beside Atlee and Thalapathy Vijay went viral. The same had caused fans of both celebrities to go bonkers. Is SRK collaborating on a movie with Thalapathy Vijay? 

    In any case, SRK engaged in a Twitter Q&A session with followers yesterday. One of the admirers questioned him similarly. When can fans anticipate them working together on a movie? King Khan was asked to remark on Thalapathy Vijay. In response, SRK called Thalapathy Vijay a "cool man" and said that the movie would be made when it needs to be made.

    Another fan asked SRK to describe Salman Khan in one word. Shah Rukh heaped praises on Salman and wrote, “Awesome and very kind ( sorry two words) but bhai hai na.” For those who are unaware, Salman will appear in Shah Rukh's Pathaan, and Shah Rukh will also appear in Salman's next film Tiger 3.

    Pathaan's release is something that Shah Rukh is preparing for. The film debuts in theatres in January 2023. The trailer for the movie was released by the producers on Shah Rukh's birthday. Fans of SRK could not stop supporting his comeback movie since it was so packed with action.
     

     

