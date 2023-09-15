Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming reaction to a 65-year-old woman dancing to Chaleya wins hearts of fans

Shah Rukh Khan was impressed by a 65-year-old woman dancing to the trending Jawan song Chaleya. We take a look at how the actor responded to her video. Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming reaction to the video has indeed won the hearts of fans and netizens on X (formerly Twitter).

Be it the biggest Bollywood celebs, cinephiles, kids, or elders. It is a fact that all of them are into the magical Jawan fever in this country. Several B-town celebrities went gaga over Shah Rukh Khan and his remarkable performance in the Hindi directorial debut of maverick South filmmaker Atlee Kumar. The craze is such that people and even kids turned inside theatres dressed as one of the multiple avatars donned by SRK in the film. Now, a video of an elderly female grooving to the peppy beats of Chaleya has gone VIRAL on the internet. It got the best reaction from the King Khan himself.

On some lucky days, Shah Rukh Khan fans can spot him standing outside his house, greeting his excited die-hard fans. On other days, the Badshah of Bollywood interacts with them on social media. Of late, SRK has been responding to all the love and appreciation he has been getting from his admirers across the globe for his film. One among them is a 65-year-old lady who could not stop herself and unabashedly was dancing to a trending song from Jawan, Chaleya.

In the video shared on X by a user, the woman is wearing a t-shirt with a shirt on top, which she paired with a pair of denim and shoes. Proving that age is just a number, the lady perfectly nailed the hook step of the song performed by King Khan in the movie. After dancing on it for a few seconds, she concluded the video by recreating the iconic open-arms pose of SRK.

When the video reached the My Name Is Khan actor, he was awestruck and blown away by her dedication and love for dance. Retweeting the video, SRK wrote, “Wow!!! Main bhi Chaleya Teri Ore. Big hug and love u."

